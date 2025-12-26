Real Madrid media brands €85m Man Utd star a ‘fiasco’ as Bernabeu ‘love’ affair all one-sided

Benjamin Sesko’s underwhelming performance for Manchester United so far this season is the subject of ridicule in the Real Madrid media, as the striker’s ultimate dream of playing for Los Blancos appears to be fading away.

Much was expected of Sesko when he joined Man Utd from RB Leipzig for a total of €85million (£74m, $100m), including add-ons, in the summer of 2025. The striker had garnered a strong reputation in Germany and was expected to star for Ruben Amorim’s side and lead the line for the Red Devils with aplomb.

However, Sesko’s displays for Man Utd so far this campaign have been under-par, notwithstanding injury problems.

The 22-year-old Slovenia international striker has made 14 appearances for Man Utd, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

Arsenal initially looked at signing Sesko in the summer of 2025 before securing the services of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Real Madrid were also given the chance to sign Sesko before his move to Man Utd, with (the often speculative) Defensa Central reporting on June 8 that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is now Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, had personally offered the striker to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid were looking at a Joselu-type striker at the time, and president Florentino Perez reportedly turned down the chance to sign Sesko because he was ‘not the profile’ that Los Blancos were looking for.

Ahead of Man Utd’s Premier League game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Friday evening, Real Madrid-leaning AS has done a feature on Sesko.

The headline has labelled Sesko as ‘an €80million fiasco’, with the report noting: “The months since his arrival in England have flown by, and with them, all the hype surrounding him becoming the face of this ‘new’ Manchester United.

“The Slovenian has so far failed to prove, or demonstrate, that he was the right signing for the team’s attack.

“Without a guaranteed starting position, and with Mbeumo and Cunha having put their transfers on hold, Sesko is struggling to live up to the expectations that attracted the interest of many top clubs.

“Even his two goals haven’t bought him any time, because despite scoring in two consecutive Premier League matches – against Brentford and Sunderland – his performances haven’t been entirely convincing enough to justify the €80million the club paid for him.

“This added pressure could stifle one of the most promising young players in European football history.”

While noting that Sesko has had injury problems, AS concluded by saying: “Contrary to the team’s performance and results, what initially seemed to be a competition for Sesko against Gyokeres and Isak, forming a golden trident with Cunha and Mbeumo, has turned into a battle with his teammates.

“Time will tell what this means for Manchester United.”

Benjamin Sesko’s Real Madrid dream may never come true

Sesko is still only 22, so it would be foolish to write him off just yet.

Man Utd have not had the best of times for a while now, and Old Trafford has not been an easy place for new players to thrive.

However, Sesko’s lofty dream of playing for Madrid may not become a reality.

In December 2023, in an interview with Slovenian news outlet Siol, Sesko named Madrid as his dream club.

When asked which club he would like to play for the most, Sesko said: “I would love to play for Real Madrid. These are big words, but I will try my best, and then we will see where it will take me.”

Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker at Madrid at the moment, and the France international is still only 27.

Madrid have high hopes for Endrick, who is just 19 and will spend the second half of the season on loan at Lyon before coming back to Estadio Bernabeu next summer.

Los Blancos also have Gonzalo Garcia, who burst onto the scene for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 with four goals and one assist in six matches.

If Sesko continues to underwhelm at Man Utd, then it is hard to envisage Madrid even having him on their radar in the coming years.

