Bruno Fernandes drops Michael Carrick bombshell after Man Utd make history v Como

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has criticised manager Michael Carrick for his tactics against Como in the Champions League.

Man Utd suffered a 4-1 defeat to Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Europe’s premier club competition on Wednesday evening.

The writing was on the wall for the Red Devils after Nico Paz scored the opening goal of the match after just two minutes.

According to BBC Sport, the result means that Man Utd became the first English team in history to concede in the first two minutes of consecutive major European matches.

There were three further goals for Como in the second half, including another from Paz, with Joshua Zirkzee finding a late consolation for Man Utd.

After the match, Man Utd attacking midfielder Fernandes spoke to TNT Sports.

Man Utd manager Carrick deployed the attacking midfielder as the number nine against Como.

Fernandes came off midway through the second half and was visibly disappointed at Carrick’s decision to replace him with Zirkzee.

After the game, the Portugal international star spoke in details about the result and criticised Carrick and his coaching staff.

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Bruno Fernandes criticises Man Utd manager Michael Carrick

Fernandes said: “It’s not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early.

“Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.

“Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it’s difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen.

“If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence.”

Fernandes was then asked whether he was saying that Man Utd manager Carrick got his tactics wrong:

The Man Utd star replied: “That’s on the manager and staff to see, not me.

“Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.

“As you saw with them [Como], the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half.

“We need to do that as a team, but we were unable to.

“A team that plays through the middle with small connections, if you give them too much time and space then they can hurt you out wide.”

Fernandes’s critical and bombshell comments on Carrick come amid increasing pressure on the Man Utd manager.

TEAMtalk understands that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is ready to take over at Man Utd right now.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have interest in former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

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