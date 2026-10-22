Man Utd star would ‘thrive’ at Liverpool with Bruno Fernandes to blame for struggles

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro would be ‘thriving’ if he had joined Liverpool instead, as a pundit has drawn comparisons with Anfield centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

Man Utd made a statement in the transfer market in July 2024 when they beat Real Madrid to Yoro’s capture. United paid Lille an initial £52million for the centre-half, while the deal has the potential to rise to £59m through add-ons.

Upon his arrival at Old Trafford, Yoro was seen as one of the best young defenders in the world, as he had already broken into Lille’s starting eleven at the age of 18.

But the Frenchman’s development has stalled at United. He began the campaign behind Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in Michael Carrick’s pecking order before being moved to right-back in recent matches.

Rio Ferdinand has urged Carrick to give Yoro ‘a run in the team’ as he was ‘top drawer’ against Leeds, but Emmanuel Petit is concerned the 20-year-old is falling behind compatriot Jacquet, who is shining for rivals Liverpool.

“They’re two players facing two different situations,’ Petit said (via Metro).

“Jeremy Jacquet has been brilliant so far for Liverpool and it was the same during the international break because he impressed a lot, honestly. Everything is good for him, he’s full of confidence and you can see that.

“For Leny Yoro it’s different. He’s had spells when he’s injured and sometimes he’s playing at right-back and sometimes he’s playing at centre-back.

“When you look at the lack of stability of the club he’s playing for and the lack of confidence around the group, is it Leny Yoro’s responsibility to raise his level when you see other players who are also not playing at a high level?

“There are leaders missing at Manchester United. I don’t like Bruno Fernandes’ body language. I’ve not liked it this season and I didn’t like it last season.

“This year’s started very slowly for Manchester United and Leny Yoro can’t solve all the problems at the club. Both Yoro and Jacquet are playing in two completely different situations.

“If Jacquet was at Manchester United would it be the same in terms of his form? If Leny Yoro was playing for Liverpool would it be different? I think it definitely would be and he would be thriving as well.”

We revealed on October 13 that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among the European giants keeping tabs on Yoro’s situation, in case he becomes available for transfer.

United officials still believe the youngster has elite potential, but he needs to prove his worth this season to end any exit doubts.

Lisandro Martinez makes Yoro situation worse

Gary Neville, meanwhile, has explained how Martinez’s explosive outburst could actually damage Yoro and fellow centre-back Ayden Heaven.

“What he says is right, they should have brought in more defenders. However, you can’t say that as a player,” Neville claimed.

“If you say that publicly as a player, you’re effectively saying that the players I’m playing with are not good enough. That’s where the players have to pick him up.

“If you’re Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven, and you’ve got a little doubt about settling into the first-team, and you’re a young player, you’re thinking: ‘My World Cup-winning centre-back has said we should have brought more players in so I don’t play,’ you’re really feeling nervous and anxious.”

We can reveal that Martinez is among three senior players poised to leave United as part of their latest rebuild.