Bruno Fernandes tells Man Utd his preference as INEOS face challenge after opening discussions

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is in talks with the Red Devils over a new contract, according to a reliable source, who has also revealed whether the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are worried about losing their star player.

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020 and is under contract at the Premier League club until 2027, with the option for a further year.

The 32-year-old Portugal international attacking midfielder has been Man Utd’s best and most consistent player over the years.

Fernandes has made 334 appearances for Man Utd, scoring 111 goals and providing 109 assists in the process.

Man Utd want Fernandes to stay and sign a new contract.

According to reliable journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, Man Utd and Fernandes are already in talks over a new deal.

Jones reported: “Fernandes has already opened discussions with United over new terms and his recent preference has been to stay at Old Trafford.”

While Fernandes has told Man Utd that he would like to stay, INEOS know that the midfielder will have interest from other clubs in 2027.

Man Utd expect ‘significant offers’ to arrive for Fernandes in 2027, according to the report.

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Man Utd ‘challenge’ for Bruno Fernandes deal

Jones stated: “United know they are likely to face another round of approaches in 2027, potentially from clubs capable of offering Fernandes a significant financial package as well as a different sporting opportunity.

“Their challenge is to convince him that his best future remains at Old Trafford before those options become too tempting.”

Man Utd finished third in the Premier League table last season and are playing in the Champions League this campaign.

However, under manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd have made a disappointing start to the new season.

While the Red Devils beat Sabah at Old Trafford in the Champions League, they lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd have picked up only five points from five Premier League matches this campaign.

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