Brighton are braced for renewed interest in Carlos Baleba as their stance on the midfielder is expected to be tested again during the current transfer window.

The 21-year-old is currently representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he has started all three group-stage matches.

Cameroon have progressed to the quarter-finals and will face South Africa on Sunday, further showcasing Baleba on a global stage.

The midfielder has experienced a slow start to the season, following strong interest from Manchester United last summer that is understood to have unsettled him.

United sources have since hinted that the club stepped back due to Brighton’s valuation, with the club unwilling to entertain the idea that Baleba’s current form justifies a £100 million price tag in this market.

Nevertheless, Baleba continues to attract attention across the Premier League. As well as United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City have all monitored his situation at various points, keeping a close watch should his availability change.

Despite a dip in performance levels this season, there remains widespread belief that Baleba has the qualities to develop into a top-tier player in his position.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Brighton officials are anticipating fresh enquiries during this window, as interested clubs seek clarity on the Seagulls’ position regarding a potential sale.

We are told that Brighton have little intention of lowering their valuation to ignite a bidding war and are keen to retain the midfielder for now.

That said, interest in Baleba may intensify once he returns from AFCON.

