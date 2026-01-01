Gallagher is ready to move for more gametime, but is a loan feasible?

Conor Gallagher’s loan move potential could depend on how much Atletico Madrid are willing to continue to pay towards his wages, with Manchester United and Tottenham among the clubs linked to the former Chelsea midfielder.

Gallagher is allowed to leave the Spanish club if he can find an agreement that suits all parties. He has wanted to fight for his place as he wants to be a success in Spain, but he may have to be open-minded with the transfer window now open.

Sources indicate though that the player’s high wages mean a loan switch is not straight forward.

It is thought that any club looking to sign him will want a loan with option to buy in the summer.

But Gallagher earns up to £200,000-a-week and whether that figure is subsidised could make a difference to whether he lands back in the Premier League.

In addition to Man Utd and Spurs, Newcastle United and Inter Milan have also been linked with a move.

Atletico would be open to a straight forward permanent move for the midfielder but it is thought that a loan is going to be more likely.

What sources are saying about Conor Gallagher

On Monday, my colleague Graeme Bailey revealed that Gallagher had spoken with his manager Diego Simeone about his future prior to the Christmas break.

Simeone would prefer to keep Gallagher but acknowledges he wants to go to the World Cup and may not be able to guarantee him the regular gametime he would need to be in contention for that.

A source close to the situation explained to TEAMtalk: “Atletico acknowledge they can’t give Conor the football he wants and deserves.

“That is the key issue, and they know he is too good to sit on the bench and they don’t want to wreck his chances of going to the World Cup.”

And yesterday, my colleague Fraser Fletcher explained that Gallagher would be keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Atletico’s asking price for a permanent transfer would be in the region of €30million (£26.2m / $35.3m).

Which other midfielders are Man Utd and Spurs linked with?

Aside from Gallagher, Man Utd are doing work on a variety of options in midfield, where they want to sign two new players in 2026: one in January and one in the summer.

Names like Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba have been doing the rounds for some time.

Another option touted is Ruben Neves, although we understand he would only be seen as a last-minute backup plan.

A new name on the radar is AZ Alkmaar prospect Kees Smit, but sources have elsewhere played down the chances of Everton’s James Garner returning to the club.

As for Spurs, Wharton is also someone ambitiously being looked at.