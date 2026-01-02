Huge Semenyo to Man City update as sources reveal timeline on move after winger stands his ground

How Antoine Semenyo would look in a Manchester City shirt as Pep Guardiola, inset, closes on his signing

Bournemouth have accepted that Antoine Semenyo will not play for them again and have now finalised terms with Manchester City, TEAMtalk can confirm.

City have been pushing to complete their deal for the Ghana attacking superstar in the opening days of the new window, but the Cherries had been hoping to keep the player until after their game with Tottenham on January 7 – which will be his 26th birthday.

Andoni Iraola even commented last week that he hoped to still be able to use Semenyo for the games with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Indeed, the Bournemouth chief declared to BBC’s Match of the Day after his side drew at Chelsea: “He is a massive player for us and he will still be with us.

“It is not the last game he has played for us, definitely not.”

However, we can confirm that Semenyo made it clear to Bournemouth that he wanted to finalise his move to Man City, after featuring in the game with Chelsea on December 30.

Sources confirm that Bournemouth informed City on New Year’s Eve that they would sanction his move and now the two clubs are finalising the details of the deal.

Semenyo is now due in the North West imminently for his medical, with his personal terms already in place.

City will pay £65million to secure the signing of the talented attacker, who has scored eight goals and laid on three assists for a Bournemouth side who started the season well but have now dropped to 15th in the table after failing to win in the Premier League since October.

He could be in line for his City debut in the home clash with Brighton next Wednesday, if the deal is completed over the next few days, with Sunday’s game against Chelsea coming around a bit too quickly.

