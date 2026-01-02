Chelsea have chosen Rosenior as their preferred next manager

In a dramatic start to the new year, Chelsea FC announced on January 1 that head coach Enzo Maresca had parted ways with the club after 18 months in charge.

The Italian, who delivered the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup trophies in a trophy-laden debut season, departs amid a breakdown in relations with the hierarchy and a dismal run of just one Premier League win in seven games.

Sources indicate Maresca grew increasingly frustrated with the club’s structure, particularly his limited influence over transfers, team selection, and medical decisions. Public cryptic comments about his “worst 48 hours” at the club following a win over Everton in December signalled deepening tensions, compounded by reports of interest from Manchester City as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea, sitting fifth in the table and 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, believe a fresh start will reignite their season, with key objectives still alive across four competitions, including Champions League qualification hopes.

Attention has swiftly turned to Maresca’s replacement, and Liam Rosenior, the 41-year-old manager of sister club Strasbourg, has emerged as the clear boardroom favourite. Rosenior’s deep understanding of BlueCo’s multi-club model—gained from guiding Strasbourg to a seventh-placed Ligue 1 finish and European qualification—makes him an ideal fit for continuity.

His possession-based, progressive style aligns seamlessly with Chelsea’s current philosophy, and internal discussions have already taken place.

While Premier League-proven names like Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva have been admired for their attacking approaches and top-flight experience, sources suggest they are not leading contenders. Chelsea prioritise a coach who embraces the project’s constraints rather than challenging them.

An interim, likely U21 boss Calum McFarlane, may oversee this weekend’s trip to Manchester City, but an appointment could come swiftly.

For a club synonymous with upheaval since the takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital—this marks their fifth permanent change since 2022—the focus remains on stability through alignment. Rosenior represents just that: a young, compliant talent ready for the Stamford Bridge spotlight.

Sources indicate that the appointment of Rosenior could also see Chelsea accelerate a pre-planned signing.

Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha will already join the club in the summer, but he could follow Rosenior to Chelsea immediately instead, my colleague Dean Jones has revealed.

