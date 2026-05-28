Fabrizio Romano reveals Ederson response after Man Utd hijack attempt ‘calls’

Fabrizio Romano and Atalanta star Ederson, who wants to join Manchester United

As Manchester United inch closer to finalising a deal for Ederson Silva, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Atalanta defensive midfielder’s response to joining a rival club instead of moving to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 27 that Man Utd are ‘advancing’ to complete a deal for Ederson Silva.

Sources have told us that Ederson has already agreed on a deal in principle with Man Utd.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are close to agreeing on a £38million package with Atalanta.

Signing Ederson has been one of Man Utd’s main objectives in the summer transfer window, and it is finally coming to fruition.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that another club have made a move for Ederson.

However, according to Romano, the Brazil international defensive midfielder has already said yes to a move to Man Utd and does not fancy joining another club.

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‘Ederson wants to go to Man Utd’

Romano said about Ederson on his YouTube channel: “Yeah, they are getting really, really closer now.

“And the first signing could be Ederson from Atalanta.

“A story we have been mentioning here on the channel for some time now, for a few weeks because Man Utd basically what they did has been to fly to Italy with the delegation to start conversations on several topics.

“Don’t forget, for example, the agents of Tonali are in Italy, and there are more things they can discuss, for example, exits for the summer transfer window.

“So, Man Utd had several meetings.

“We know they are always very active on the Italian market.

“Remember Hojlund, remember Zirkzee, remember Dorgu, and many other players.

“Now, in this case, for Ederson.

“So, the agreement Manchester United Ederson is done.

“The player said yes to Man Utd. The contract is ready. It is a five-year deal.

“Ederson wants to go to Utd.

“As I said last week, another club, which is not Atletico Madrid, called over the recent days, but Ederson said, ‘Wait, until there is Man Utd, I am going nowhere. I wait for Utd’.

“Now, Utd are close to completing the agreement with Atalanta for €45million.

“Payment terms are being discussed, instalments, and all the rest, but Ederson is very, very, very close to becoming a new Manchester United player.

“What’s needed is Man Utd final approval.

“Man Utd have been working on this deal for weeks, but it’s now Man Utd among several targets they have in midfield who have to say, okay, let’s proceed, let’s close the deal.

“They have advanced for sure verbally. Now it’s Utd to put the final touch and close this deal for Ederson.

“But for sure, he’s very close.”

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