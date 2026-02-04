Luka Vuskovic, who is on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are set to hold updated talks with Luka Vuskovic over his first-team pathway, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Bayern Munich take a close look at the defender.

Vuskovic has been a revelation at Hamburg, where he has been on loan since the start of the season. The 18-year-old Croatia international centre-back has made 17 starts in the Bundesliga and two starts in the DFB-Pokal for Hamburg in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring four goals in the process.

Tottenham agreed to the loan at the player’s request, with Vuskovic keen to play regular first-team football rather than remain on the fringes in north London while waiting for an opportunity.

The teenager’s performances have been so impressive that Bayern Munich are now monitoring him closely, and reports in Germany suggest the teenager would be open to playing in the Bundesliga again next season.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 12, 2025, that Bayern had enquired about Vuskovic, but Tottenham rebuffed their advances.

However, we understand that the defending Bundesliga champions are still keeping a close eye on the former Hajduk Split defender.

It presents a dilemma for Spurs, who committed to signing the teenager in 2023.

The Croatian has now experienced consistent first-team football and shown he can handle the demands, meaning he will be pushing for more of the same next season at Tottenham.

Spurs remain confident in his long-term potential and believe he can become an important part of their future, but at just 18 years old, they cannot offer guarantees over immediate game time.

Conversations are expected to take place ahead of next summer regarding his next steps, with indications that Vuskovic could request to remain in Germany.

