Ronald Araujo’s permanent move to Liverpool goes cold as journalist details major issue for FSG

The impressive form of Ronald Araujo since joining Liverpool on loan this season may not still be enough to secure the player a permanent move to Anfield, a leading journalist has explained, while reports have claimed that the Reds are already chasing an alternative long-term replacement for Jeremie Frimpong at right-back.

Araujo moved to Merseyside in August, joining the Reds on a season-long loan and with Liverpool securing the option to make the 27-year-old’s move permanent next summer for a £47m (€55m, $63m) fee next year.

Having carved out his career as one of the leading centre-halves in world football, Liverpool have actually largely utilised the 29-cap defender as an emergency right-back, with Andoni Iraola’s rearguard looking considerably more solid since he was brought into the side alongside Jeremy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk.

And with Araujo also getting on the scoresheet for the Reds this week as they thrashed Austrian side LASK 6-3 in the Champions League, the noise to turn the 27-year-old’s loan into a permanent deal has grown increasingly louder in recent days.

However, despite admitting he has been hugely impressed with Araujo’s form and despite the clause they negotiated in his deal, well-informed journalist David Lynch, who specialises in Liverpool FC, believes FSG are highly unlikely to sign the South American on a permanent basis.

Explaining the major issue the Liverpool owners face, Lynch told Anfield Index’s YouTube channel: “I just really wish they would sign him. I know they’re probably not going to, to be honest, though.”

Asked why the Merseyside giants won’t, Lynch pointed to his fee being too high for what the Reds would usually fork out for a player who will be 28 come next summer.

“I don’t think they would pay that amount for someone who’s 27, but he’s just such a good player.”

Despite that, Lynch is a huge fan of the versatility he brings to the Liverpool defence.

“You can throw him in at centre-half there. Absolutely no problem. He does a job. He can provide goals. He’s, you know, the fans love him. He’s really good at right-back as well.”

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Iraola will make a case for Araujo as Liverpool look at alternatives

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed last month that, while Liverpool do have the option to sign Araujo next summer, the player’s heart still lies with Barcelona and the move will only be sanctioned if he says yes.

To that end, his first choice would be a return to the Nou Camp, and we understand that the player sees his loan to Liverpool as a chance to remind the LaLiga giants’ coach Hansi Flick what he can do.

Furthermore, Araujo will first seek clear-the-air talks with the German before deciding whether or not to greenlight a permanent move to Merseyside.

Despite all that, Lynch believes Iraola will make a strong case to the Liverpool board as to why they should pull the trigger on his permanent signing.

“I think the manager is going to make the case at the end of the season,” Lynch explained, before adding: “He helps so much, I think, in balancing the team up to have that centre-half profile at right-back.

“He allows Virgil to have a rest. That’s fantastic.

“The way he’s kind of taken to English football, he seems a really good fit for the Premier League.”

However, a report earlier this week claims FSG have tasked Ward with finding an alternative long-term replacement at right-back, with the Reds feeling the cash is better spent on a more specialist option to play there.

As detailed over the summer, the Reds have a long-standing interest in Chelsea’s Malo Gusto and a report earlier this week claimed the Reds have tacit approval to sign the Frenchman.

Alternatively, Liverpool have also been tipped to launch a move on Barcelona for Jules Kounde, a player currently regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football and with the LaLiga giants seemingly open to his sale for a staggering price.