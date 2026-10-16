Carrick willing to unleash Lisandro Martinez at Leeds as Man Utd reach final decision on disciplinary row

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick will stand by Lisandro Martinez despite his criticism of Jason Wilcox

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is ready to start Lisandro Martinez against Leeds United, with TEAMtalk understanding the defender’s explosive outburst at the club’s hierarchy has been dealt with, and with the Argentine’s true feelings on his manager coming to light.

Martinez vented his frustration towards United’s hierarchy, including director Jason Wilcox, following their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, prompting the club to address his comments this week.

United have won just one league game all season, increasing the pressure on Carrick and the club’s leadership. However, as we revealed on Thursday, Martinez’s emotional outburst was partly motivated by senior players’ wishes to make it clear that the manager is not at fault and he has been dealt a rather weak hand this season.

But in the aftermath of those comments, Martinez has held clear-the-air talks with the club, and now a line has been drawn under it.

Sources indicate that discussions involving Martinez, Wilcox and the head coach were positive and brought the matter to a conclusion.

The Argentine has, however, been fined for his comments before issuing a public apology, although United have insisted they did not force him to make that statement. The club now consider the issue resolved.

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands that Martinez remains available for selection and there is every chance Carrick will start him at Elland Road against bitter rivals Leeds United on Sunday.

Our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey believes the defender’s combative personality could make him particularly suited to the hostile atmosphere awaiting United in Yorkshire.

“I am told that Martinez is available for selection this weekend, and there is every chance Michael Carrick starts him,” he said.

“The atmosphere at Elland Road is going to be hostile, to say the least, and who better to take his place in that Yorkshire coliseum than a gladiator like Martinez? Let’s not forget he was sent off for his infamous hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin last season during the game at Old Trafford.

“This is one of the must-watch games of the Premier League season so far, no doubt.”

DON’T MISS: Jamie Carragher destroys ‘out of order’ Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd star Tielemans responds

Martinez is 100% behind Michael Carrick

While Martinez’s comments attracted considerable attention, the key distinction is that his frustration was not directed at Carrick.

As TEAMtalk revealed, United’s senior players were firmly behind the Argentine and welcomed him speaking out about what they believe was the club’s failure to adequately support their manager in the summer transfer market.

Bailey stressed that Martinez’s actions should not be interpreted as a challenge to Carrick’s authority.

“Martinez was not critical of Carrick – far from it. This isn’t a repeat of something like Mo Salah criticising Arne Slot last season. It is almost the opposite.

“Martinez and the squad are 100% behind Carrick. They know there is pressure after a poor start to the season, but they do not want to see a change.

“Martinez and the senior players firmly believe nobody can come in and do a better job than Carrick. If anything, this has brought the group closer together.”

That unity could prove important as United attempt to turn around their disappointing start to the campaign. Carrick and his coaching staff remain convinced the squad have the quality to recover and put together a successful season.

However, there is an awareness among the players that the club’s hierarchy may have considered changing the manager amid the poor results. Sources suggest that possibility has only strengthened the squad’s determination to show their support for Carrick on the pitch.

Bailey added: “Carrick and his staff believe the players will pull through this slump and that the club are more than capable of having a very good season.

“Martinez and the squad can sense that the hierarchy were considering a change, but they really don’t want to see it.

“I guess the best way to make sure that doesn’t happen is to produce some results.”

For Martinez, the focus now turns to the trip to Leeds, where his availability gives Carrick the option of selecting one of his most combative defenders for a fixture that demands intensity and character.

The disciplinary issue has been addressed, and United’s priority is to turn the apparent unity behind the scenes into improved performances.

With pressure mounting on Carrick, a positive result at Elland Road would provide a timely boost for a squad determined to get their season back on track and collect what would only be a second league win of the campaign so far.

Despite a line being drawn under the matter, a report has revealed that United are already planning for life after Martinez, who has had a chequered fitness record since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Indeed, it’s reported that United are ready to step up their hunt to sign an £80m-rated replacement who Sir Jim Ratcliffe loves.

That comes after it was claimed that Martinez too wants out, and amid strong reports that the 28-year-old ‘plans to leave’ Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville names the two United players that Martinez’s outburst hurt most – and it’s NOT who you’d think.