Real Madrid reach decision on Thibaut Courtois future as top French stopper added to 2027 shortlist

Real Madrid are on the hunt for Courtois' long-term successor

Real Madrid have reportedly added a highly-rated French goalkeeper to their shortlist of targets for 2027 after reaching a decision over the future of current No.1 Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian has been with Spanish giants for eight years, having moved from Chelsea in a £35million deal back in August 2018.

Courtois has won three LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues during that time, but, at 34 years of age, is now moving into the twilight of his career.

However, it appears that Real Madrid have no intention of moving on from the Belgium international, with fresh reports suggesting they have reached an agreement in principle over a contract extension.

Indeed, it’s claimed that both parties have reached a verbal agreement, and that the new deal is expected to be signed soon.

The extension would take Courtois beyond his current contract, which expires in 2027, and keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2027/28 campaign.

But with Courtois passing the age of 36 by the time that deal ends, Real have a major eye on the future of the position and are already considering a number of potential replacements, despite thinking highly of current backup Andriy Lunin.

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Real identify French stopper as long-term option

Indeed, a report Bernabeu Digital claims that the Spanish giants have identified Toulouse star Guillaume Restes as a potential long-term successor to Courtois.

The report states that Real have begun exploring goalkeeping options in the transfer market, and that the 21-year-old Restes has emerged on their radar.

It’s stated that they could consider a move for Restes as early as next summer, with his market value currently estimated at around €19m (£16m / $21m).

The France international, who made his senior debut during the recent run of Nations League fixtures, has featured in every match for Toulouse this season and is regarded as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in his homeland.

At 21, he represents a younger alternative for a club looking to plan beyond Courtois’ long-serving reign as the established No.1 in Madrid.

Restes’ valuation also makes him a relatively affordable option compared with the cost of signing an established goalkeeper.

However, he is also understood to be one of several options being considered as the club evaluates its future requirements beyond 2028.

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