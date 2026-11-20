Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has given his opinion on Bruno Fernandes, as the Portugal international attacking midfielder refuses to agree to a new deal.

Fernandes is out of contract at Man Utd in the summer of 2027, although there is an option to extend it by another year.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on November 13 that Fernandes has rejected the latest contract offer from Man Utd.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are refusing to agree to hand Fernandes a deal until 2030 that he wants.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this week that new Man Utd head coach Mauricio Pochettino plans to hold talks with Fernandes about his future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “First point: Mauricio Pochettino will be involved now in discussions with Bruno Fernandes.

“So, Pochettino will talk to Bruno, and he’s going to enter into this conversation.

“Then it’s going to be on Bruno, it’s going to be on the club.

“It’s a financial point, length of the contract, the release clause.

“So, there are several points.

“It’s not Pochettino deciding yes or not, but Pochettino will be another factor now in the conversation.

“Then it’s on Bruno to decide.”

Amid the contract standoff between Man Utd and Fernandes, Pochettino has made it clear that he views the Portugal international attacking midfielder as an important player.

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Mauricio Pochettino’s verdict on Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes

Pochettino said about Fernandes during his press conference on Friday: “I think the commitment from all the players was amazing from day one.

“Bruno is our captain and a very important player but other players have to feel they are important from the bottom to the top.

“We spoke yesterday. I spent three hours chatting with all the players individually yesterday.

“I think I missed some injured players, but in the next few days we will talk with everyone.

“It was very nice contact. It is important to listen to the players and what they need to say about areas on and off the field.”

Pochettino added: “Bruno is our captain and is a very important player.

“I think we will have time after today to talk about, you know, the thing that you asked me.”

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