Game over for gutsy Man Utd star who’ll ‘100%’ leave at season’s end – Fabrizio Romano

A forgotten Manchester United star who’s shown tremendous spirit will leave the club at the end of the season and you can take that to the bank, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd were among the busiest Premier League sides over the summer when assessing the volume of players who moved both in and out.

More left than arrived, with the likes of Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund all departing.

A handful of United stars left via free agency when their contracts expired too, including Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen. Jonny Evans hung up his boots and assumed a role in Man Utd’s system as the head of loans and pathways.

There’s already swirling speculation about which crop of stars could next be jettisoned out of Old Trafford in 2026.

Harry Maguire is out of contract next summer, although is in discussions over a new deal on reduced wages. Joshua Zirkzee could go if a new striker to provide more adequate competition for Benjamin Sesko is signed.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, a firm decision has already been reached on one unwanted player whose deal is due to expire at season’s end.

“Tyrell Malacia, despite returning and training again with the first-team of Man Utd despite a crazy window where he had several opportunities [to leave]… he is not going to sign a new contract at Man Utd,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“He will leave the club, for sure, 100 percent, in 2026.”

Tyrell Malacia a model pro despite club’s snub

Malacia was the subject of a late loan approach from Spanish side Elche. The interest ultimately came to nothing, as did speculation over a move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia.

As such, Malacia remained in Manchester but had been marginalised by the club and was not training with the first-team.

Back in late-September, the Daily Mail brought news of the Dutchman putting time in with the Under-21s for over a fortnight.

Many in Malacia’s position might subconsciously down tools, especially with the report stating there was ‘ little prospect of being reintegrated into Amorim’s first-team group.’

However, the polar opposite was true in Malacia’s case, with the left-sided defender going above and beyond.

The Mail added: ‘According to those around the group, his intensity is said to be ‘off the charts’ with his attitude ‘an example for everybody else’.

As Romano mentioned, Malacia has since been re-integrated into first-team training. But also as Romano mentioned, it is not with a view to earning a new deal and come June 30 of 2026, he’ll move on to pastures new.

