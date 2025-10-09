Manchester United have been linked with an ambitious move to convince Raphinha to move back to the Premier League in what would be a record-obliterating transfer, though we can explain why the rumours must be ignored and having looked into why it would take something beyond the normal to prise the player away from the Spanish giants.

The Red Devils have spent big money over the years to try in a bid to recapture the glory days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era. And while they have managed to win two FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League in that time, Manchester United remain a long way adrift of that glittering period under the Scot.

The latest regime at Old Trafford, with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim at the helm, feels further away from glory than ever before. A 15th-placed finish last season, coupled with an indifferent start to this campaign, has not exactly filled their faithful with confidence.

And that’s despite another £200m-plus spent on an entirely new-look forward line this summer.

Now, according to reports in Spain on Wednesday, United are giving what is described as serious consideration to the signing of Raphinha in 2026, and are willing to test Barcelona’s resolve by launching a bid worth a jaw-dropping €120million (£104m / $139m).

Such a move would shatter United’s transfer record, held by Romelu Lukaku, who joined United in a £90m switch from Everton in 2017.

Per the ambitious report, Barcelona would prefer to keep Raphinha, though would be left with no choice but to sell were an ‘irresistible’ bid of that size to arrive on their doorstep and with United, according to the report, believing Raphinha could become a key part of their ‘rebuild’ and help take the club back among the European elite.

However, such a report must be taken with a significant pinch of salt, with Raphinha making clear his desire to remain at Barcelona for the remainder of his career and with TEAMtalk taking a look at seven reasons why the shock speculation can be dismissed.

DON’T MISS 🔴🔵 The NINE Barcelona players out of contract in 2026 and what their futures hold

Seven reasons why Raphinha won’t leave Barca for Man Utd

First up, and put quite simply, the Brazilian superstar is extremely happy at Barcelona, where he this year became a Ballon d’Or contender and is widely regarded as one of the most important players in their team.

The former Leeds man achieved a lifelong ambition by signing for the Catalan giants, with the player’s father dreaming of his son signing for the Blaugrana from a young age and with club icon, Ronaldinho, a close family friend.

That tie to Ronaldinho, as explained by an article in The Guardian back in 2022, began with former Gremio star, being a fan of, and getting to know Raphinha’s father, Rafael, who played in a local band, named Samba Tri.

Ronaldinho, who at the time was playing for PSG and went on to sign for Barca, became a close family friend, and Raphinha still refers to the 45-year-old as ‘Uncle’ to this day.

So not only is playing for Barcelona fulfilling the lifelong dream of the player, the 36-times capped Brazil forward has also made clear his ambitions to see out his career with the club.

Speaking earlier this year, when signing an extension to his contract through to 2028, Raphinha admitted how he was living his dream playing for the Blaugrana.

“I’ve spoken with the president…all the people in charge have put their trust in me for a second time, and this is very gratifying and very special for me,” Raphinha told the club’s official website.

“I’m very happy to feel like you for another year. I’ve achieved a personal goal. I hope to continue bringing lots of joy to our fans. As I’ve told my family, my dream is to be here until the end of my career, and I hope to do so by playing at my best.”

While Raphinha has no desire to leave Barcelona, and it would literally take him being forced out for him to leave, United themselves simply are not going to spend such fees on a player that age (28) and nor one who fits their system.

Raphinha, whose best position is as an inverted right-winger, though often used off the left for Barca, would simply not suit Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, which tends to rely on wing-backs and does not necessarily allow out-and-out wingers to thrive. Granted, he could fit in as one of the two No.10s he operates with, but given the recent signings of both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, he hardly seems like a priority.

Such a signing does not suit Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s vision for Man Utd either. The British billionaire made clear from the start of his reign that signing world-renowned superstars was now longer part of United’s agenda, instead preferring to buy players ready to make that step to the next stage. At 28, Raphinha would definitely not fit that tag as an upcoming talent.

Furthermore, with no European football on offer this season, nor any guarantee that will change next season, it seems wholly unplausible that Raphinha would ditch a club with a real chance of Champions League success for one that simply can’t even promise the Europa Conference League.

When moving to Old Trafford this summer, none of Cunha, Mbeumo, or Benjamin Sesko had European football on offer at the clubs they were leaving behind, meaning a transfer was a very obvious step-up. That wouldn’t be the way with Raphinha.

And finally, Raphinha would not want to break his ties with former club Leeds by signing for the Red Devils, such is the rivalry between the clubs.

Despite only spending two years in West Yorkshire, Raphinha, who was married in Leeds and still follows the club’s progress closely, would not risk breaking that bond, having made clear how his time under Marcelo Bielsa effectively helped him reach the position he is in today.

£44m star finished at Man Utd; Fabrizio Romano clears up De Jong speculation

Meanwhile, Andre Onana will never play for United again, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the future of another goalkeeper at Old Trafford under threat.

On the subject of goalkeepers, more fanciful reports in Spain have claimed that Senne Lammens has been speaking privately to Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois about life in the Spanish capital, while the former Chelsea star’s 15-word message to his Belgian compatriot has also come to light.

Over at Barcelona, claims in the Spanish press that Arsenal are planning a raid on Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong have been squashed by Fabrizio Romano, with the trusted transfer guru revealing how close the midfielder is to signing a new contract with the Blaugrana.

VOTE: Which Barcelona player do you think has the highest transfer value?