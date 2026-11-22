Gary Neville was left “stunned” by a Mauricio Pochettino decision which left Manchester United in tatters minutes into the manager’s first game.

Pochettino made the bold call to select Matthijs de Ligt in the United defence for his first game. The Liverpool match was the Dutchman’s first start in a year in the Premier League, and it went wrong in just 10 minutes.

With a Reds ball played over the top of the defender, De Ligt showed little desire to deal with it, letting it float over his head and into the path of Alexander Isak, who was then brought down by Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman was sent off and Liverpool scored from the resulting free-kick, though Dominik Szoboszlai.

United legend Neville was left shocked, feeling it was a poor decision to select De Ligt in the first place.

He said on Sky Sports commentary: “When I saw Matthis de Ligt’s name on the teamsheet, I have to be honest with you, I was absolutely stunned. The reason I was stunned was because of this.

“If you watched him at Como four weeks ago, he was very much well off it, and that is just a basic ball over the top.

“It’s his problem to start with, Yoro can be further across, you look at De Ligt in this channel, he’s miles away from him. And then Yoro should be further across, he has to get round, he has to cover.

“He doesn’t, he reacts late, his anticipation is really poor, and because he doesn’t play the ball, Yoro, it’s so clumsy.”

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Mauricio Pochettino learns Michael Carrick problems

Neville and co-commentator Jamie Carragher both questioned the decision of Pochettino to select De Ligt after such a long period out.

Indeed, ever-present defender Harry Maguire was dropped to accommodate him, before the Englishman was brought on to restructure the defence in the 22nd minute after losing a man.

The De Ligt selection call from the new boss was almost immediately shown to be a poor one, and Neville feels former boss Michael Carrick might have taken some solace in seeing how United began to perform after his spell in charge.

He said: “He’s [De Ligt] been exposed in the first 5, 10 minutes. Mauricio Pochettino… Michael Carrick will be watching this at home and saying ‘that’s what I had to deal with.'”