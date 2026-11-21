Wes Brown has named the Manchester United academy graduate who has all the attributes to thrive under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino is now the new Man Utd head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager takes over at Man Utd with the team in the Premier League bottom three.

Pochettino’s first game in charge of Man Utd is against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Shea Lacey is unlikely to start for Man Utd in the game at Anfield, even though the right-winger is an option for Pochettino.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown believes that Pochettino should give regular chances to the 19-year-old, who can also play as an attacking midfielder.

Lacey has come through the Man Utd academy system to establish himself in the first-team squad.

The England Under-20 international has made 11 appearances for the Man Utd senior side, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

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Mauricio Pochettino urged to give chances to Shea Lacey

Brown told FlashScore: “No one has played that well this season, so you have to say you would expect them all to look to improve.

“But I would say the attacking players are the ones you would want to thrive under Pochettino.

“And as a group, you have to expect the defence to improve, to put defending first and really show some fight to stop the opponents scoring.

“I would want to see more of (Shea) Lacey, he has done well and can definitely thrive under Pochettino.

“You have to see Bruno’s form has dropped, so it will be great to see this pick up under the new manager.

“Confidence is massive and I can tell you it makes the team bond and gel, so this is so important.”

Brown told Metro: “If anyone, you think those two (Lacey and Harry Amass) might come in and get a game under the new manager to show what they can do.

“I think at the moment, you are looking at Shea Lacey and thinking, ‘Yeah, he can get a game’. He delivers, he runs, he works hard.

“But I also think when you’re in a position where you don’t necessarily just bring in the young lads as well.

“I think that’s a tough gig if I’m being honest, and you can’t just bring them in when the team’s like this.’

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