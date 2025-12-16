Mason Greenwood will not be leaving Marseille in January, despite genuine interest from Barcelona and other top sides, but TEAMtalk understands there is some excellent news for Manchester United.

The 24-year-old left Old Trafford and joined Marseille permanently in the summer of 2024, following a successful season-long loan with Getafe, which followed serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, that were dropped in February 2023. An internal review at United determined Greenwood would never play for the club again.

The Red Devils negotiated a 50% sell-on clause when selling him to Marseille, so they are set to benefit from any future sale.

Greenwood is currently one of the most in-form forwards in Europe. He tops the scoring charts in Ligue 1 with 11 goals, whilst he also has four assists to his name.

He has emerged as a target for Barcelona, whilst Atletico Madrid and Juventus are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Sources confirm that Greenwood would like to return to the Premier League at some point, but a move back to England is not currently in the works for the former United forward.

United, though, are keeping an eye on his situation given the hefty clause they possess.

Greenwood’s value skyrockets as shock England return assessed

We have previously reported that United’s cut of the Greenwood deal is worth 50% of any profit OM make from their original investment. Having cost £26.6m (€31.6m, $36m) when making the move, Marseille could be looking at a significant profit margin if moving him on.

As it stands, we are told that Marseille firmly believe that Greenwood is pushing towards a £100m (€114m, $134m) valuation, which, if they did achieve, would see United bag around £32.5m – a significant boost to their potential summer recruitment plans.

Ruben Amorim is well aware of the need to strengthen his squad to build a team that can win consistently in his 3-4-2-1 system.

We have consistently reported how strengthening in midfield is a key aim, but dream targets such as Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba will command major transfer fees.

United also want to bring in more options for the wing-back position, as reported on Monday, and potentially add a new centre-back and striker.

Meanwhile, sources also confirm that the Football Association has told Thomas Tuchel and his staff that they do not consider Greenwood a viable option at this moment.

We understand that some at the FA and within the senior coaching set-up have asked about whether they could look at Greenwood, who is also now qualified to play for Jamaica, about the prospect of a call-up given his form.

However, the answer was a no from the top brass, ruling out a return for the Three Lions, for whom he made one cap during his United days.

In other news, United fans made their feelings clear on Kobbie Mainoo after giving him an overwhelmingly positive reception as he was subbed on in their 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Mainoo played around 30 minutes and did some positive things in his performance, once again bringing into question whether he’ll be allowed to leave on loan in January.

And our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that United have opened talks over a potential move for Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulai.

The 19-year-old is an exciting talent and has been compared to a young Yaya Toure. Manchester City are also in the race and very keen to bring him to the Etihad.

