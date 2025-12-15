Manchester United are working on signing a wing-back as we head into 2026, and TEAMtalk can reveal they saw one of their top options in action at the weekend, with sources also confirming three more targets for the Red Devils.

We can confirm that United’s scouts were present to see Ruben Amorim’s former side, Sporting CP, seal a 6-0 win over AVS Futebol SAD.

United have been linked with moves for a host of players from Sporting, largely due to the Amorim connection, but we understand they do hold genuine interest in Maxi Araujo.

The Red Devils’ scouting department has been watching the 25-year-old regularly in the past 12 months. Araujo plays most of his football as a left-back, but can play as a winger.

The belief is that the 26-time capped Uruguayan international would be a perfect fit for Amorim’s system at United.

Araujo is a player Amorim worked with previously at Sporting, and we are told the manager would be more than open to signing him.

Amorim has told United’s hierarchy that he wants more options in the wing-back position, but with players who offer extra attacking capabilities, rather than a more defensive player.

Araujo is one of four players on the manager’s radar…

Man Utd identify four exciting wing-back targets

Araujo showed off his attacking talents at the weekend by notching two goals in Sporting’s thrashing of AVS.

He is contracted with Sporting until 2029, which puts the Portuguese giants in a position to demand a sizeable fee for his services.

As mentioned, he isn’t the only wing-back target United have their eye on.

We can also reveal that in recent weeks, the Red Devils have been checking on Benfica’s Samuel Dahl, Lorient’s Arsene Kouassi and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys.

Like Araujo, they are all players who play on the left-hand side and contribute in attack and defence. That is an area Amorim is determined to strengthen in 2026.

United currently have Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot as their main options in the left wing-back position.

Dalot is naturally a right-sided player, though, and Dorgu has largely failed to impress since arriving at Old Trafford in January this year.

Luke Shaw is another option, but he has been playing as a left centre-back in Amorim’s back three recently.

Araujo is a player for United fans to keep a very close eye on in the upcoming transfer windows.

Latest Man Utd news:

Meanwhile, reports suggest that United would reluctantly sell club captain Bruno Fernandes if an offer of £70m arrives for him in January.

Interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, is said to be intensifying. It’s also been stated that Fernandes has a £56m exit clause, which becomes active for clubs outside of England next summer.

In other news, our transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that United are showing the first signs that Kobbie Mainoo could be allowed to leave the club in January.

Napoli are one of several clubs interested in Mainoo, and they are ready to submit a formal offer to sign the midfielder in the early stages of the winter window.

