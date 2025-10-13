Fabrizio Romano reveals how Kobbie Mainoo has reacted in Man Utd training to continuous Ruben Amorim snub

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Kobbie Mainoo has reacted in training after continuously being ignored by Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo is one of the brightest young players in England and has come through the Man Utd youth system to establish himself in the first team. Despite being just 20 years of age, Mainoo has already made 78 appearances for the Man Utd first team, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process.

The youngster has also turned out 10 times for England, with there still hope for him to be included in the Three Lions’ squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

However, Mainoo has found it hard to play regularly under Amorim at Man Utd.

Mainoo has made only six appearances for the Red Devils this season, with five of them coming as a substitute in the Premier League.

It has been well-documented that Mainoo wanted to leave Man Utd on loan in the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils chiefs convinced him to stay.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Mainoo is ‘mulling over a loan switch in the January transfer window’.

TEAMtalk understands that Mainoo is ‘growing increasingly anxious’ about his place in the England squad for the World Cup next summer.

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Mainoo’s situation and are interested in the 20-year-old midfielder.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Mainoo’s situation, revealing how the youngster is doing in training.

Romano said about Mainoo on his YouTube channel: “On Kobbie Mainoo, guys, for sure, the situation will be assessed again in the next months.

“At the moment, Kobbie is not creating any problem, training at his best, trying his best for Man Utd, but he’s still not a regular starter and Kobbie wants to play.

“That has not changed since August. In August, Man Utd said, ‘No, you stay here. No chance even for a loan’.

“And Kobbie only wanted a loan and never a permanent transfer.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals Kobbie Mainoo timeline for potential exit

Romano has also revealed when the situation regarding Mainoo could become tense, noting that if the English youngster is unable to get regular playing time by December, then a potential exit could accelerate.

The transfer guru said: “In January, we will see because it’s still October.

“But, if we arrive to end of November, beginning of December and Kobbie is still not playing on a regular basis, well, the Kobbie Mainoo situation could become a story to follow again in the January transfer window because Man Utd want the player to stay, Ruben Amorim want the player to stay, since August, that was very clear, but Kobbie also wants to play.

“So now full focus on training, working hard for Utd, but for January, the case of Kobbie Mainoo might become interesting again because several clubs from England, from Spain, and also from Italy, Napoli, and not only, are interested in Kobbie, on loan.

“So, let’s follow that situation.”

