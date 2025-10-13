Arsenal star tipped for SHOCK January exit dazzles on international duty – ‘Nothing to criticise’ say local media

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard demonstrated his quality for Belgium against Wales on Monday evening, as the winger sent a timely reminder to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta about his quality.

Trossard is one of the best and most experienced players in the Arsenal team and has scored two goals and given two assists in eight matches in all competitions for the Gunners so far this season.

The Belgium international winger found the back of the net 10 times and provided 10 assists in 56 matches in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, which led to Arsenal handing him a ‘pay rise’ on a contract that runs until 2027, according to BBC Sport on August 19.

However, Trossard has been linked with a shock exit from Arsenal in the January transfer window, with journalist Graeme Bailey telling TBR on October 10 that manager Arteta and sporting director Berta are open to offers for him.

‘There’s still a realistic chance’ that Trossard could leave Arsenal in January, according to Bailey, with the Gunners’ plan being to replace the Belgian with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, even though the Brazil international winger has publicly said that he is happy at Los Blancos.

Amid doubts over his future, Trossard starred for Belgium in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday evening.

Trossard started on the left wing for Belgium in a 4-2-3-1 formation and helped his team to a 4-2 victory in the Group J game.

While Napoli star Kevin De Bruyne stole the headlines with two penalty goals and Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku was electric, Trossard found the back of the net in the 90th minute and did his job effectively.

According to WhoScored, the Arsenal winger took two shots, had a pass accuracy of 79%, took 32 touches, won one dribble, and made one clearance.

Belgian publication HLN was hugely impressed with Trossard’s performance and gave him 7 out of 10 in their Player Ratings.

HLN noted: ‘A fantastic cross-pass leading to the 1-2. He was then unlucky when Rodon blocked his shot. Simply put, he was in the game well.

‘Nothing to criticise. He scored the reassuring fourth goal in the closing stages.’

