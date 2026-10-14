Lisandro Martinez quits Man Utd as prior INEOS concerns about star resurface

Manchester United harboured concerns about the fitness of Lisandro Martinez prior to the current season getting underway, and on the back of the Argentine’s explosive outburst, he’s decided to leave.

Martinez, 28, ripped into Man Utd’s ownership and hierarchy on the back of yet another dire display from the manager and players on Tuesday night.

Whether fans point the finger of blame at the owners for buying these players, or whether they blame the players for underperforming is immaterial, the end result is the same either way – Man Utd are a mess.

The Red Devils can’t buy a win in the Premier League and can’t keep a clean sheet to save their lives. The defence is leakier than a sieve, the midfield can’t run and the forwards don’t score. Even Senne Lammens – named the Premier League’s best signing last year – looks a bag of nerves.

Michael Carrick is under mounting pressure, though if Martinez had his way, the manager should have been backed more heavily in the transfer market.

Furthermore, Martinez believes the likes of Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must shoulder the blame for turning United into a laughing stock.

But if prior reporting on Martinez is anything to go by, the end result of this sorry saga is Martinez will be the one booted out of Old Trafford, and not the decision-makers.

Over the summer, talkSPORT and their chief football reporter, Alex Crook, brought news of Man Utd’s hierarchy already giving consideration to binning Martinez off.

The Argentine is a liability at club level, as evidenced by allowing Dominic Solanke to nod home Tottenham’s late equaliser last weekend.

Martinez made no attempt to head the inbound cross away, instead choosing to wrestle with the much bigger striker who spun the defender around 270 degrees before glancing past Lammens.

What’s more, Martinez has spent much of his United tenure injured, and the report stated if he cannot prove his fitness this term, the plan is to sell next summer.

Martinez’s current deal expires next summer, with talkSPORT claiming Man Utd would activate their one-year option to protect their investment before selling Martinez in 2027.

‘Lisandro Martinez faces a fight to save his Manchester United career,’ the headline in the report from August 26 read.

They added: ‘Sources have confirmed to talkSPORT they are ready to take up the extra year’s option in Martinez’s contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

‘However, there is a feeling inside the corridors of power at Carrington that the Argentine needs to prove his ability to stay fit or be sold next summer.

‘Since joining United from Ajax four years ago, Martinez – affectionately known as ‘The Butcher’ by fans – has missed almost 80 Premier League games due to various injuries. He also turns 29 in January.’

Over the past few hours, the Guardian claimed Martinez now ‘plans to leave’ Man Utd in the summer.

TEAMtalk has been informed the player’s outburst won’t trigger a snap decision to sell in January.

But given Martinez has a suspect injury record, turns 29 next year, and isn’t of the standard required to have United challenging for major honours anyway, a parting of the ways next summer not only looks a certainty, but would also be best for all involved.

What Lisandro Martinez said about Man Utd

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, Martinez said: “We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

MORE LISANDRO MARTINEZ FALLOUT…

* Jamie Carragher destroys ‘out of order’ Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd star Tielemans responds

* Lisandro Martinez: Man Utd react to Jason Wilcox criticism and reach sale decision

* Lisandro Martinez plans to leave Man Utd after Jason Wilcox criticism as potential next club named

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was sat next to United chief executive Berrarda in the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, and Martinez added, in clear support of Carrick: “You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.”

When asked if the problem was Carrick not being backed enough, the Argentine added: “I don’t think so. He does his best. Every season is different.

“You can’t stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don’t change next season is a big problem.

“Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”