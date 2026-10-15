Man Utd accelerate £80m centre-back signing after Lisandro Martinez quits

Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back signing in January amid an acceptance Lisandro Martinez must leave, and the player they want will cost £80m, according to reports.

Martinez, 28, slaughtered Man Utd’s hierarchy on Wednesday night, with director of football, Jason Wilcox, the main focus of his ire.

TEAMtalk has been informed Martinez’s views – namely the anger at the club’s failures to strengthen adequately in the summer transfer window – are shared by many of his fellow senior stars at Old Trafford.

A defensive overhaul was always planned for 2027, though several deals could now be brought forward to the January window.

A new left-back is wanted to compete with and eventually displace Luke Shaw. But with multiple reports now stating Martinez wants out of Man Utd, a new centre-back must arrive too.

Indeed, the Guardian claimed the Argentine ‘plans to leave’ Man Utd when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Subsequently, The Athletic reaffirmed Martinez doesn’t want United to activate the one-year option in his deal, and United are now reluctant to do so on the back of Martinez bringing the club into disrepute.

The end result is Martinez will leave Man Utd in 2027, and could get his wish to go as early as the winter window.

Per the latest from the Daily Mail, Man Utd are now renewing their pursuit of a new centre-back in January.

The report went on to name a player who’s been on the Red Devils’ radar for many years – Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd to sign Jarrad Branthwaite and sell Lisandro Martinez in January?

The Mail stated: ‘One position where United have been keen to strengthen is at centre back, potentially even in January, but one must leave for that to happen.

‘Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is admired, and while the club would rather not lose Martinez, his injury record and ability to attract a decent offer could make that option more acceptable following his comments.

‘United are also hoping to bring in a left-back after failing to do so in the summer when Lewis Hall signed a deal at Newcastle. Bournemouth and France star Adrien Truffert is a name on their radar.’

Man Utd launched multiple bids for the left-footed Branthwaite in the summer of 2024, all of which Everton rejected.

However, our insider Graeme Bailey brought news in September of Man Utd re-establishing contact with the 24-year-old’s camp.

Bailey explained: ‘United have retained an interest in Branthwaite since making two bids for the centre-back in 2024, with communication between the player’s camp and the Old Trafford club understood to have remained constant.

‘We understand that fresh contact has now taken place as United continue to monitor Branthwaite’s situation at Everton, with the club also looking at their longer-term options at centre-back.

‘United are planning for life after Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, with changes to their central defensive options potentially coming as early as 2027.

‘That longer-term planning has kept Branthwaite firmly on their radar, given his age, profile and experience in the Premier League.

‘The 24-year-old has finally begun to put his injury problems behind him and has started the season in fine style for the Toffees, underlining why he remains so highly regarded by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.’

Naturally, Everton are reluctant to part ways with Branthwaite, and have thus slapped a hefty £80m price tag on the player.

At £80m, Branthwaite would tie Maguire as the world’s most expensive defender.

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