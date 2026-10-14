Man Utd: Sir Jim Ratcliffe reaches Jason Wilcox sack decision after Lisandro Martinez goes nuclear

Manchester United have reached a decision on whether or not to dismiss director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox forms part of the INEOS hierarchy at Man Utd, serving as the director of football. He’s among the most crucial decision-makers, and if polling 1,000 United fans right now, the vast majority would say he’s not fit for purpose.

The decision to hire Michael Carrick after the 45-year-old shone during a pressure-free caretaker spell is back under the microscope.

The signings Man Utd have made – as well as the ones they haven’t – on Wilcox’s watch are also coming in for stinging criticism.

Positive results on the pitch would mask Wilcox’s deficiencies, though on Tuesday night, Man Utd slipped to their fourth defeat in nine matches across all competitions this term. Just two wins have been registered.

United are yet to keep a clean sheet against English opponents this season, while the failure to sign a left-back or striker has already been exposed.

The situation reached boiling point on Tuesday when Lisandro Martinez ripped United’s hierarchy to shreds.

Martinez’s comments in full can be read here, though one person in particular was the target of his ire – Wilcox.

Yet according to the latest from the BBC and their chief football news reporter, Simon Stone, the powers above Wilcox at United have NO INTENTION of sacking Wilcox.

Jason Wilcox safe at Man Utd

Stone declared: “It must be pointed out Wilcox is going nowhere.

“United sources say the 55-year-old is not in any danger of losing his job.

“The club’s recruitment department is working on potential targets for January given it is accepted the strategy of not signing left-back competition for Luke Shaw and striking support for Benjamin Sesko was flawed.

“Both players have missed matches already this term, with Sesko sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering a recurrence of the shin issue that flared up in May and prevented him from playing any part in United’s pre-season matches.”

But while Wilcox is safe, there’s much less certainty surrounding Carrick and Martinez.

Antonio Conte is looming large on the horizon, while the Guardian state Martinez now ‘plans to leave’.

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