Man Utd alerted as West Ham clause puts Crysencio Summerville on course for summer exit

West Ham United’s relegation has triggered a clause in Crysencio Summerville’s contract that has significantly reduced the fee required to sign the Netherlands international this summer, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Manchester United are interested in signing the winger.

Well-placed sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that when Summerville joined West Ham from Leeds United in 2024, a release clause was inserted into his contract, which would subsequently reduce in valuation should the Hammers suffer relegation.

Had West Ham remained in the Premier League, then interested clubs would have needed to pay around £70million to secure his signature.

However, following relegation, that figure has dropped to £40million, immediately putting a host of Premier League clubs on alert.

We understand, though, that West Ham are unlikely to insist on that figure being paid as a straight one-off fee.

Instead, sources believe any eventual agreement is more likely to exceed the £40m mark in overall value, with the Hammers prepared to accept structured payments over a number of years.

The clause has effectively set the market for Summerville rather than acting as a fixed asking price, giving interested clubs flexibility over how a deal is constructed.

Despite the growing interest, West Ham’s de facto owner Daniel Kretinsky has made it clear internally that he does not want a fire sale after allowing Mateus Fernandes to join Tottenham Hotspur in an £85million deal earlier this summer.

The Hammers remain determined to keep hold of captain Jarrod Bowen, who is understood to be the only player at the club whose Premier League wages were protected following relegation.

Summerville, however, has not enjoyed the same protection.

Sources have told us that the Dutch winger has seen his salary reduced following the club’s drop into the Championship, although sources believe that situation is unlikely to remain in place for long given the level of interest in his services.

The 24-year-old has only enhanced his reputation over recent weeks after an outstanding World Cup campaign with the Netherlands, where he underlined his quality against some of the best international sides in the competition.

Summerville’s performances have accelerated interest that already existed before the tournament.

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Man Utd among clubs interested in Crysencio Summerville – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have discussed Summerville internally as they continue their search for a versatile attacking addition this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur also remain firmly in the mix after tracking the former Leeds United star for some time, while Chelsea are another club who appreciate Summerville’s qualities and have been monitoring his situation closely as they assess wide attacking options.

Fulham and Aston Villa are also keeping close tabs on developments, while Newcastle United previously made enquiries and continue to be aware of his situation.

At around the £40m mark, sources believe Summerville now represents one of the standout opportunities of the summer transfer window.

The winger’s age, Premier League experience and ability to play across the frontline make him an attractive proposition for several clubs looking to strengthen before the new season.

West Ham would ideally like to retain one of their brightest attacking talents as they prepare for life in the Championship, but TEAMtalk understands there is growing acceptance that Summerville’s future lies elsewhere.

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