Crysencio Summerville wants to move to Manchester United and play under manager Michael Carrick, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the names of the other clubs also keen on the West Ham United winger.

On June 17, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Summerville from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

With West Ham getting relegated to the Championship, Man Utd believe that they have a good chance of getting a deal done for the Netherlands international winger, who starred for his country at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

We reported at the time that Man Utd have made formal enquires for Summerville and view him as the prime candidate to replace Marcus Rashford, should the England international left winger leave this summer.

Earlier on Saturday, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reiterated Man Utd’s interest in a 2026 summer deal for Summerville.

Bailey also reported that due to West Ham getting relegated from the Premier League, Man Utd would be able to sign the winger for a bargain fee of £40milion after a clause in his contract was altered.

It has now emerged that Summerville wants to join Man Utd and believes that he can compete for the Premier League and the Champions League under manager Carrick.

The Touchline, which has 1.6million followers on X, has reported that Summerville ‘only’ wants to move to Man Utd.

The account posted on X at 11am on July 4: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Crysencio Summerville ONLY wants to join Manchester United and has made this clear to his representatives!

‘The Dutch winger sees Manchester United as the ultimate destination, believing it’s the place where he can compete for the Champions League and the Premier League.’

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Tottenham and Chelsea also want Crysencio Summerville – sources

Man Utd are arguably the biggest club in England and will play in the Champions League next season.

Under Carrick, Man Utd are going places, and it would be remiss to suggest that Summerville would not be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

However, as of now, it is just one source – The Touchline – reporting that Summerville is only keen on a move to Man Utd.

On its website, The Touchline claims to have ‘close relationships with football journalists and industry insiders across Europe and beyond’ which enable it to ‘regularly deliver exclusive stories, inside information, and first-hand insights’.

We still need to wait for other media outlets to back this claim, given the nature of it.

While TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd’s desire to sign Summerville, we can also reveal that there are other clubs keen on a 2026 summer move for the winger.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Summerville.

Tottenham have already signed midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham this summer.

Chelsea, Fulham and Aston Villa area also monitoring the winger, who has drawn interest from Newcastle United, too.

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