Manchester United have made Aurelien Tchouameni their new ‘favourite’ midfielder to sign after Mateus Fernandes turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the likelihood of Real Madrid selling the midfielder.

Man Utd were keen on a deal for Fernandes, but the Portugal international midfielder chose Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The Red Devils also decided against paying big money for Elliot Anderson, who is joining Manchester City from Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd already have a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, want to sign at least another midfielder.

Casemiro has left Man Utd, while Manuel Ugarte is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee ligament injury he suffered while playing for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup.

Under manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season and will also aim to finish in the Premier League top four.

On April 22, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Tchouameni in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had made contact with the representatives of the Real Madrid star.

According to AS, Man Utd have now made Tchouameni their number one midfielder target this summer.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Tchouameni, who is playing for France at the 2026 World Cup, has become Man Utd’s new ‘favourite’.

The media outlet, which is one of the best sources for Real Madrid news, has stated: ‘After Mateus Fernandes rejected a move to Manchester United, the English club has once again set its sights on Tchouameni.

‘They believe the Real Madrid midfielder is the ideal replacement for Casemiro, but they also know it will be a very difficult and expensive transfer, as Real Madrid doesn’t want to lose the Frenchman.

‘Only a substantial sum of money could lure him away from the Bernabeu.’

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Aurelien Tchouameni stance on leaving Real Madrid

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Tchouameni, but he has noted two problems that the Red Devils would face in getting a deal done.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

“So, what happens with Man Utd?

“Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs surrounding this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd.

“Both clubs like him.

“At the moment, from Bournemouth, is no – he is not leaving.

“But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

In late June, Romano said: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double.

“One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

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