Arsenal reach decision on selling Myles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd for £60m

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move to Man Utd

On the back of missing out on Lewis Hall, Manchester United have now discovered whether they can sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal instead.

Man Utd remain determined to sign a third new midfielder as well as a left-back in the final month of the window.

Their No 1 target is no secret – Newcastle’s Lewis Hall. However, on the back of selling Anthony Gordon for £69m, Sandro Tonali for £100m, and now finalising Bruno Guimaraes’ £75m switch to Arsenal, the Magpies have determined enough is enough.

That’s according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, who was informed on Tuesday that Newcastle are point blank refusing to sell their left-back.

What’s more, the fact Newcastle are refusing to even verbalise an asking price for Hall further indicates their not-for-sale stance.

Accordingly, Man Utd must look elsewhere and per The Independent, Arsenal’s Lewis-Skelly is more than just a player of interest.

They explained: ‘The Old Trafford hierarchy have long-standing interest in the Lewis-Skelly and are aiming to see whether Arsenal would do business, given the English champions’ plan to spend big over the next few weeks.’

That big business Arsenal are presiding over regards the signing of Guimaraes, along with planned moves for Vinicius Junior and maybe even Julian Alvarez too.

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Should Arsenal get all three blockbuster deals over the line, an exit or two would be required to balance the books.

That’s what gives Man Utd hope over Lewis-Skelly, and sources previously told us Arsenal would seek around £60m if begrudgingly cashing in.

Arsenal reach decision on selling Myles Lewis-Skelly

But according to the latest from Football Insider, Arsenal will refuse to part ways with their academy graduate.

They stated: ‘Arsenal have no intention of cashing in on young starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The 19-year-old has emerged as a target for Manchester United in recent weeks, but the Gunners will not entertain the idea of letting him leave.

‘The North London outfit are also adamant that they will not lose players to a direct rival like the Red Devils this summer.

‘Mikel Arteta views Lewis-Skelly as a key part of his project for 2026-27, after some impressive midfield performances at the end of last season.’

Stars Arsenal are more receptive to moving on this summer, per The Independent, are Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres.