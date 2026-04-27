Manchester United are ‘making a move’ for AC Milan and Portugal superstar, Rafael Leao, and the summer signing can be made for much less than might expect, according to an Italian report.

Man Utd will sign two high calibre central midfielders this summer, though additions in other positions are also being sought.

One is the left wing, and while Leao, 26, has primarily operated as a striker this term, his customary position throughout much of his career is on the left side.

The 43-cap Portugal star is one of the very best Serie A has to offer and has been for some time.

Leao was named Serie A player of the season in the 2021/22 campaign when helping fire AC Milan to their most recent top flight title. He’s been named in three Serie A teams of the season over the past four years.

A release clause is present in Leao’s contract in Milan, which depending on which report you read, is worth either €150m or €175m.

However, the latest from Calciomercato states a buying club can snap Leao up for as little as €50m in the upcoming summer transfer window. What’s more, it’s declared Man Utd are front and centre in the queue.

Man Utd moving for Rafael Leao

Calciomercato stated: ‘Leao could leave for a fee between 50 and 60 million euros: Manchester United are making a move for the Portuguese striker’.

Man Utd reportedly sent a scout to Italy over the weekend to watch Leao play for Milan against Juventus. The game finished 0-0, though Leao was a handful throughout.

During the contest, the Portuguese drew two fouls, won five of nine total duels, completed both of the dribbles he attempted, created two chances – one of which was classified as a ‘big chance’ – and completed 24 of his 27 attempted passes.

At this point in time, you might be querying why Milan would be willing to sell one of their best players for a figure well below the release clause.

Leao is contracted until 2028 and if the signs suggest he won’t pen fresh terms, a sale this summer while a substantial fee can still be generated could make sense.

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Accordingly, Milan won’t view Leao as ‘untouchable’ if bids of between €50m-€60m are lodged. Furthermore, it’s claimed the transfer fee, along with Leao’s relatively modest salary right now of €7m per season are both ‘easily affordable’ for the Red Devils.

Adding further context to the story, the Italian report concluded: ‘Barcelona have also made inquiries, but without success.

‘Leao, however, continues to be closed to Saudi Arabia: his future, if anything, could be in the Premier League.’

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