Daniel Farke has made it clear he wants to keep Pascal Struijk, right, at Leeds this summer

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is ready to make it clear to club bosses that the club should reject any approaches for in-form defender Pascal Struijk this summer and instead move to tie the star down to a new deal, while big claims have also been made over four electric signings the Whites are planning of their own.

Struijk is one of Leeds’ longest serving players and is one of two survivors in the squad from the Marcelo Bielsa era, with out-of-favour goalkeeper Illan Meslier the other. Having made 193 appearances for the Whites, Struijk has been a model of consistency for Leeds this season, thriving in their 3-5-2 formation, though not always getting the acclaim he deserves.

Sadly for Leeds, though, he was a number of players who did not play to their best in their big FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

Nonetheless, that has not dampened interest in Struijk, and sources exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, at the start of the month that the 26-year-old was emerging as a bona fide target for three Premier League sides this summer, with Aston Villa leading the chase and plotting a big-money summer swoop.

However, we understand Farke is ready to make clear to the Leeds board that Struijk should not be sold under any circumstances and, rather than entertain his sale, the club should instead move to tie him down to a new long-term deal at Elland Road.

His current arrangement with the Whites is due to expire in June 2027.

Farke is understood to see Struijk as a major part of his plans going forward, and has been impressed by the defender’s consistency, having looked even more comfortable in the club’s often preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Struijk has made 31 Premier League appearances for Leeds this season, racking up a total of 2701 minutes in the competition.

Meanwhile, an update on Leeds’ own aims for transfer incomings has lifted the lid on plans to make four major signings this summer…

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Leeds make plans for four major signings – report

Following Sunday’s demoralising FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, Leeds will now turn their focus back towards their major target for the season – securing Premier League survival.

And in playing three of the bottom four across their final four games, Farke’s side have a massive opportunity to wrap up their status.

Leeds are the next Premier League side in action, taking on an already-relegated Burnley in a crucial clash at Elland Road on Friday night.

A win in that game will see them move nine points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham.

With the Whites now preparing for their ongoing place among the elite, the club are ramping up their plans to strengthen the squad this summer and ensure occasions like Sunday can become more frequent occasions in their calendar.

Now, according to Football Insider, Leeds’ owners, 49ers Enterprises, will emphasise quality over quantity this summer, with four major additions in their sights.

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness indicated what to expect at Elland Road this summer, saying: “We’re looking at three or four, in my opinion, maximum. They are going to stick with Daniel Farke, which I think is the right decision. As any manager would do, he knows his players, he knows his squad, and they are going to need a bit more quality.

“That’s what they’ve been missing slightly, because they’ve been close in a lot of games, but not close enough to be able to turn it into points, either into draws or wins. So it’s a marginal game, and they’re not far away from it. So I just think three or four bits of quality.”

Wyness added: “We’ll be seeing some higher prices paid for some good talent coming in. About this summer transfer window coming up, it’s going to be a buyer’s market. I don’t think there’s going to be as much money around as there was last year.

“I expect less activity, but I do expect higher quality and some better deals to be done. Leeds will be near the front of that queue. They’ll be working right now on their targets.”

One of those additions could come in attack, with Leeds among the sides ready to rival Chelsea in the race to sign an outstanding Greek starlet, sources can reveal.

We can also reveal Leeds have been approached over a possible deal for a £35m Liverpool outcast who is destined to leave Anfield this summer.

One player Leeds could generate some money for is Ao Tanaka, who has fought his way back into the first-team spotlight in recent weeks after a difficult season at Elland Road.

But on the prospect of leaving, a former Leeds hero has told TEAMtalk why Tanaka should be careful what he wishes for if he tries to force through an exit from Elland Road, with Man Utd one of six suitors for the Japan star.

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