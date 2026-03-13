Man Utd ‘advancing’ superb €75m signing of Arsenal target – report

Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of West Ham United ace Mateus Fernandes, a report has claimed, with Arsenal and three other major clubs also interested in him.

Fernandes graduated from Sporting CP’s academy and went on to make 10 appearances in their first team, while also having a loan spell at fellow Portuguese club Estoril. The midfielder joined Southampton in August 2024 and swiftly became one of their bright sparks, though the Saints were ultimately relegated to the Championship.

Fernandes impressed several top-flight clubs and subsequently signed for West Ham in a deal worth up to £42million.

Four goals and four assists in 32 matches have followed, with Fernandes emerging as a key player as the Irons look to avoid the drop.

But elite clubs are circling to prise the all-action star away. According to Sports Boom, Man Utd are ‘advancing in their pursuit’ of him.

The Red Devils hold the ‘most concrete and persistent interest’ in forging a deal with West Ham. Man Utd are known to be searching for top-quality midfield recruits, and Fernandes’ classy performances have seen him emerge as a ‘high-priority target’, the report states.

Man Utd have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in recent games against Liverpool, Bournemouth and Fulham. These officials have returned glowing reports, identifying Fernandes as someone who could ‘inject dynamism’ into Man Utd’s midfield.

Man Utd and rivals Manchester City ‘both made initial contact’ with West Ham in January, and INEOS chiefs will ‘continue to track’ the player before potentially opening talks this summer.

The report names Atletico Madrid and AC Milan as also being interested in Fernandes. The Portuguese’s prospective move to Old Trafford would also see Arsenal lose out, as it emerged on Wednesday that Mikel Arteta hopes to sign him.

West Ham value Fernandes at €65-75m (£56-65m). Sports Boom claim that West Ham feel his price tag could eventually skyrocket to £100m if they remain in the Premier League and he shines at the London Stadium next season.

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Fernandes an alternative to Anderson

But it is looking increasingly likely that Man Utd will make a move before then.

Michael Carrick’s side were first credited with interest in Fernandes in January. We understand they are also monitoring Jarrod Bowen as a potential target in case West Ham are relegated.

Returning to Fernandes, he is on Man Utd’s midfield shortlist alongside Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Sandro Tonali.

But with Anderson edging closer to joining Man City, Man Utd may have to accelerate alternative moves. Tonali will be particularly difficult to prise away from Newcastle United following the Alexander Isak saga last summer.

Fernandes will be easier to land than Tonali, though he will not come cheap.

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