Manchester United are determined to bring Alphonso Davies to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, with the club’s co-owners INEOS aiming to be successful where Real Madrid failed in their quest to sign the Bayern Munich left-back.

Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, Tyrell Malacia and Diego Leon are the four recognised left-backs in the current Man Utd squad. Diogo Dalot is also able to play on the left flank.

However, Malacia is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, while Leon is only 18.

There have been rumours lately that Man Utd are planning to sign another left-back, with the club’s co-owners, INEOS, said to be keen on signing Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco.

Sports Boom has now reported Man Utd’s interest in signing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

According to the report, Man Utd are stepping up their pursuit of Davies as the Red Devils ‘line up a blockbuster summer swoop’ for the Canada international left-back.

Davies has reportedly emerged as one of Man Utd’s ‘headline targets’ for the summer of 2026, with INEOS ‘prepared to splash serious cash’ to secure the services of the 25-year-old.

The report has hailed Davies as ‘one of Bayern’s most dangerous weapons from deep’, adding that the defending Bundesliga champions will demand at least £70million (€81m, $93m) for the Canadian star.

Davies suffered a hamstring injury during Bayern’s Champions League game against Atalanta and will be out of action during the international break in March.

The Canadian returned to action only in December after recovering ​from an anterior ‌cruciate ligament tear sustained in March 2025.

Davies is one of the best and most explosive left-backs in the world and is so good that Real Madrid were keen on snapping him up last summer.

Madrid wanted to sign Davies as a free agent in the summer of 2025 and were following him closely all last season, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, the left-back put pen to paper on a new deal with Bayern in February 2025, which eventually left Madrid to go after Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined from Liverpool last summer.

Davies is now under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2030.

It is hard to envisage Davies being willing to leave Bayern for Man Utd, especially as he rejected the chance to join Madrid.

Real Madrid are (arguably?) the biggest club on the planet, while Man Utd have become a ‘project club’ in recent years.

There is no indication from Bayern that they want to offload Davies despite his injury problems, so Man Utd will probably end up disappointed in their pursuit of the Canadian star.

