Man Utd eye sensational £130m double Nott’m Forest raid for ‘destroyer’ AND Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson is not the only Nottingham Forest star Manchester United are interested in, as a report claims they are also looking at one of his team-mates for the summer.

Anderson has emerged as Man Utd’s No 1 target to improve their midfield for next season. Man Utd are preparing to move on from the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, and they see Anderson as the ideal solution.

The England star has emerged as one of the Premier League’s classiest midfielders since joining Forest from Newcastle United for £35million in July 2024.

Sources confirmed to us on November 18 that Man Utd want two or three new midfielders in the summer, and Anderson could be the first to arrive.

Although, we understand Manchester City are pressing ahead with plans to get him first, setting up a huge transfer battle.

Forest want £100m (€115m / $135m) to sell their prized asset, though some outlets have suggested he could be captured for the lower price of £80m (€92m / $108m).

According to GiveMeSport, Anderson’s midfield partner Ibrahim Sangare has also ‘impressed’ recruitment chiefs at Old Trafford.

Sangare has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace Casemiro this summer, with the Brazilian set to depart at the end of his contract.

Premier League experience is important for United, and Sangare has emerged as a key player for Forest this season.

FootballFanCast have previously described him as a ‘midfield destroyer’, while journalist Jak Netting called the 6ft 3in star an ‘absolute monster’ earlier this year.

United looked at Sangare before his switch from PSV to Forest in September 2023 and have seemingly now reignited their interest.

Man Utd in for several top midfielders

Forest paid £30m for the 28-year-old so would want more than that fee before selling to United. Although, relegation to the Championship would seriously weaken Forest’s selling power.

Anderson and Sangare are not the only midfielders United are considering amid their plans for a rebuild. It emerged earlier on Monday that they have drawn up a four-man shortlist which includes Carlos Baleba, Amadou Onana, Adam Wharton and Anderson.

Interestingly, Forest are not the only club to have been tipped to lose two players to Man Utd.

Over the weekend, it was claimed that the Red Devils could move for two Newcastle United stars in a double swoop worth over £175m.

