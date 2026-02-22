Man Utd plan spectacular £175m double signing that’ll completely devastate rivals

Manchester United are looking to sign Sandro Tonali and another elite Newcastle United star in a double deal that could cost £175million (€200m / $236m), according to reports.

Having decided against spending money in January, Man Utd are expected to go big during the summer transfer window to completely transform their squad. Two central midfielders and a left winger could arrive alongside a new centre-forward, left-back, right-back and goalkeeper.

Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are two priority targets for the midfield, though Manchester City are leading the race for the former.

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones confirmed United’s interest in midfield alternative Tonali on February 11.

The Italy star has been tipped to reconsider his future this summer as United battle Arsenal and Juventus for a blockbuster deal.

Reports have valued Tonali at £80m (€91.5m / $108m), though it also would not be a surprise if Newcastle demanded over £100m (€114m / $135m).

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on The United Stand, Man Utd chiefs are ‘internally discussing’ a potential swoop for Tonali’s team-mate Anthony Gordon, too.

There could be a ‘big outgoing’ at Newcastle in the summer if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, with Gordon a candidate to leave. The Magpies currently sit 10th, nine points off the top four.

Man Utd are rivalling Liverpool and Arsenal for the winger’s signature in a potential £95m (€109m / $128m) deal.

Although, Jacobs does add that Newcastle will do all they can to prevent both Tonali and Gordon from leaving this summer, making a double deal tough for Man Utd.

Eddie Howe’s side were hurt by the way Alexander Isak left last summer and do not want more top stars to depart.

Jacobs’ update on Gordon comes after we revealed on Saturday that Man Utd and Liverpool hold genuine interest in the England star, having both made enquiries over the past 12 months.

Plus, we understand Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are all watching his situation closely.

Although, sources cast doubt over whether Gordon will be allowed to leave this summer, as Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position and are expected to rebuff all approaches.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd, Liverpool both eyeing two Newcastle stars

Liverpool, like Man Utd, were linked with both Tonali and Gordon on February 14. But they might only be able to pick one this summer.

Earlier this week, former Old Trafford striker Louis Saha namechecked Newcastle pair Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes when analysing Casemiro’s exit and Man Utd’s midfield plans.

“United need aggressiveness and someone that will dictate the midfield. I see someone more like Tonali or Guimaraes, who are two monsters in midfield,” he said.

“With players like [Kobbie] Mainoo, you need someone alongside him who has the experience and vision to manage the transition when Casemiro goes. You need that experience, directness and divisiveness. It’ll be hard to replace.

“If you bring in a young player, it’s a disruption. It’s great for the future, but you need experience. If Casemiro goes, I think a combination of [Adam] Wharton and Guimaraes would be great because Guimaraes is more of a captain.”

Man Utd: McTominay speaks out; Germany target

Scott McTominay delivers emphatic response to Man Utd return claims as journalist touts big-money Aston Villa raid

Man Utd want Germany int’l in £142.5m double deal as Bruno Fernandes transfer call made

Man Utd joined in race for 18y/o Premier League sensation by PSG and THREE more Euro giants