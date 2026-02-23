Manchester United could look to Elliot Anderson or Amadou Onana as replacements for Casemiro this summer

Michael Carrick has warned Manchester United bosses they must get it right this summer when securing Casemiro’s successor in the engine room after the interim boss underlined his importance to the cause, and after a transfer journalist suggested that INEOS have now drawn up a four-man list of replacement options.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder has endured a topsy-turvy side of things since signing for Manchester United in a high-profile £70m (€81m, $95m) package from Real Madrid in 2022. While a consistent starter in the side across his four seasons, it hasn’t always been a bed of roses for Casemiro at Old Trafford, with a significant dip in form over an 18-month period, leading to Jamie Carragher famously demanding the player “leaves top-level football before it leaves him”.

But with 150 appearances now under his belt for the Red Devils, Casemiro has proved one of United’s most consistent performers this season and has arguably been playing the best football of his entire spell in the English game; ironically coming in a season in which it has already been confirmed will be his last at Old Trafford.

Now interim boss Carrick, who has benefited from Casemiro’s experience in the middle of the park, has warned club bosses of the importance of getting it right when it comes to signing a replacement for the 82-times capped Brazil midfielder this summer.

We exclusively revealed back on 18 November that United are planning a mass and wholesale £250m rebuild of their midfield over the next few transfer windows, and now Carrick has said of Casemiro: “I’ve got to say, Case has been fantastic since I came, really, on and off the pitch, and experience is a great thing if you use it in the right way.

“And again, I think over time, being a senior player here is almost the responsibility of setting an example and helping the young players, helping the rest of the boys and passing on your experiences in a positive way.

“Yeah, he’s been top since I came in, in so many ways, and he’s been a pleasure to work with, and I look forward to continuing with him for a few months yet.”

Debating the very real need to replace the 33-year-old, Carrick continued: “Yeah, well, listen, it’s an important position, I think. Not being biased, obviously, as being a midfielder, but I think it is an important position to try and tie everything together.

“You’re connected to the whole team, and that’s sometimes emotionally, a little bit mentally, and showing that composure and understanding of the game a little bit.

“And Case’s has had a big influence within the group on that. So, something we’re fully aware of moving forward, for sure.”

In light of those Carrick comments, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke believes United have now compiled a four-player shortlist of candidates to step into his very sizeable boots at Old Trafford…

Man Utd’s four-player Casemiro replacement list revealed

While it is no secret that United are preparing to invest serious money on rebuilding their midfield and with interest in Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton well documented – indeed, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back in November that United had made Forest midfielder Anderson their main midfield target in 2026 – in recent days a fourth name has been added to their wishlist in the form of Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana.

United looked into signing the Belgium international two summers ago when it was clear he would be leaving Everton, and, according to O’Rourke, that interest has been reignited in recent days ahead of the summer window.

Understandably, Aston Villa will dig deep to try and block his sale, despite the player’s recent admission that he wants to join one of the game’s biggest clubs.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, O’Rourke explained: “We know the central midfield position is going to be a priority for Man United this summer.

“Casemiro is leaving at the end of season. There’s doubts over Ugarte’s future as well.

“So look, they’re going to need strengthening in that midfield position.

“Onana is a player that they’ve had previous interest in. So I think it’s one of those where he probably still remains on the list, but he’s probably not at the top of it.

“We know all the other names that they’ve been linked with, the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson. I think they would all figure above Onana as well.

“And as I said, I don’t think Villa would be very keen on losing or not as well.”

Meanwhile, there remains some doubts over where Casemiro will move to next and his fine form this season has sparked claims he may not be quite ready to move to a lesser league in either MLS or the Saudi Pro-League.

Asked if he can carry on playing at the top level, Carrick added: “Yeah, I’m sure he can, yeah. I’m sure he can. You know, he’s playing as good a level as he’s played at for some time, I think, at the moment.

“And it’s great to see, you know, in so many ways, I said, the experience, technically, game understanding, just composure in certain moments. So yeah, he’s in a really good place.”

