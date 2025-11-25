Gary Neville has explained why Luke Shaw ‘isn’t conning anyone’ as Manchester United slumped to a humiliating loss to Everton on Monday night.

Hopes of a successful season were lifted when Man Utd beat reigning champions Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on October 19, but they have only beaten Brighton & Hove Albion in four games since then. The Red Devils have shown spirit to pick up late draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, but those results have been followed by a 1-0 loss to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford.

Former United boss and current Everton manager David Moyes was left stunned in the 13th minute when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane during a heated row.

Man Utd 0-1 Everton: How it happened

Gueye becomes just the third player in Prem history to be sent off after a scuffle with his own teammate

Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish shine as Everton take shock lead

Everton defend valiantly to win at Old Trafford for the first time since 2013

Despite being a man down, Everton were the better side and took the lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 29th minute. The midfielder took on Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro before beating Senne Lammens with a curled effort on his weaker right foot.

United had several chances, with Patrick Dorgu and Bruno Fernandes both missing the target, and Jordan Pickford also denying Bryan Mbeumo before Mason Mount shot wide.

The best of Pickford’s saves came in the 80th minute when he leapt to his right and clawed a Joshua Zirkzee header wide.

Gary Neville stunned by Luke Shaw failings

Everton held on for all three points, with Moyes picking up a memorable first away win against United in the Premier League.

On co-commentary during the game, Neville was maddened by left centre-back Shaw, who barely got forward despite his side being a goal down against 10 men.

“Shaw is ambling forward. It has been bugging me for the last 20 minutes and now I’m just going to say it,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“He is ambling. Look at him. You can’t do that.

“That is a waste of time. Honestly, it’s a waste of time. It’s not conning anyone.”

After the match, Neville slammed the wider United performance. “It’s as if they’ve imagined in their heads they’re going to be in the Champions League places, and they thought that maybe before the game,” he said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

United performance ‘smelt of complacency’

“It just smelt of complacency. They weren’t at it from the beginning. That is a bad one for United.

“I think they’ve been a lot better in the last few weeks. That probably takes us back to Brentford away.

“You can’t go from the fight that they showed in certain games to that. It just erodes confidence, it erodes trust.

“We’re trying to build a trust in a manager, we’re trying to build a trust in a team.

“The fans booed collectively at the end. It was loud, and rightly so. That was a really poor performance.

“It’s almost as if you’ve gone sort of like two or three steps forward, everyone’s feeling a little bit better about themselves, and you’ve just gone back to the start again.

“You can lose football matches, but you can’t lose them like that. That’s nowhere near good enough, it’s not acceptable.”

United face a tricky test next, as they travel to Crystal Palace in the league on Sunday. A defeat could see them be overtaken by sides such as Everton and fall down to 13th or even 14th in the table.

Ruben Amorim will certainly expect his team to pick up points after that, though. They play relegation-threatened West Ham United and then bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

