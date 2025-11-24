Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is emerging as the hottest commodity south of the Premier League’s elite, with European giants AC Milan plotting a spectacular transfer, as TEAMtalk sources reveal he is keen to make the move.

The 28-year-old French international, whose blistering pace and predatory instincts propelled Palace to an unlikely FA Cup triumph last season, now stands at a crossroads.

With his Palace contract entering its final 18 months, stalled wage negotiations have ignited a flurry of interest – but sources whisper that Italy’s Serie A, not England’s top flight, holds the key to his heart.

Mateta’s 17-goal haul in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign wasn’t just numbers on a scoresheet; it was a statement of arrival for a player once dismissed as a journeyman. This term, he has continued that form, with six goals in 12 league games so far.

Yet, as Palace desperately table new terms amid fears of a Bosman exit in 2027, the Eagles are bracing for an emotional farewell.

“He’s open to leaving,” a TEAMtalk source has confirmed, as his contract talks are left in limbo.

Palace want a resolution, but Mateta’s ambitions are clear: a Serie A swansong before his prime fades. “The 28-year-old has ambitions to represent a Serie A club before the end of his career,” the sources adds, fueling speculation that a mid-season departure could materialize if bids crest £35-40 million…

AC Milan plot blockbuster Mateta swoop

Enter AC Milan – the Rossoneri are reigniting a summer flirtation with Mateta with renewed vigor.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed they have serious interest, viewing the 6ft4in powerhouse as the “classic” No. 9 to spearhead Massimiliano Allegri’s attack.

Last July, Mateta instructed his agents to “make the San Siro move happen,”, though Palace’s £50 million valuation cooled jets. Mateta fits Milan like a glove: aerial prowess, hold-up play, and a knack for chaos in the box.

While Premier League heavyweights – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United – are also admirers of Mateta, Serie A’s gravitational pull feels irresistible.

Atalanta’s €35m (£30.8m / $40.4) summer bid for Mateta was rebuffed, but Milan’s financial muscle and tactical blueprint under Massimiliano Allegri could sway the scales.

TEAMtalk understands Palace won’t block a dream move, but expect haggling.

For Mateta, Serie A isn’t just relocation – it’s redemption. From Mainz loans to Palace heroics, the San Siro could crown his odyssey.

As winter whispers grow, will the Rossoneri be successful in their attempts to lure the powerful forward?

