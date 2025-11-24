Tottenham facing threats over elite talent as Paratici, Lange draw up contigency plan – sources

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to secure the future of highly-rated centre-back Luka Vuskovic, amid rising interest from clubs on the continent, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

The Croatian defender has settled so well on loan at Hamburg that other clubs in Germany, including Borussia Dortmund, have started to pay attention – and are wondering if he fits into Spurs’ long-term plans.

Hamburg have him for the season and would love to keep him, but are under the impression that would not be possible.

Tottenham do indeed have long-term plans for Vuskovic and, as part of that, sporting directors Fabio Paratici and Johan Lange will look to tie him down to an even longer deal.

It is unclear yet whether he will fit into their squad for next season, but that will be established towards the back end of the season.

His assuring performances in the Bundesliga have proven he is worth sticking by, as Tottenham’s beliefs that he is a star of the future seem to be justified.

They agreed a deal for Vuskovic well ahead of him actually joining them – at a time when Bayern Munich had also looked at him – and decided to let him join Hamburg to gain crucial first-team experience.

He has risen to the challenge and Tottenham are impressed, so will now look to reward him and show further commitment to his future.

Vuskovic is already tied to Spurs until 2030, but the club are expected to reward him by the end of this season with a pay rise as well as adding an extension to his contract.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

Latest Tottenham news: Ivan Toney warning; Frank facing fan revolt

First up, Tottenham have been warned as to why they should steer clear of top striker target Ivan Toney in the January transfer window, although TEAMtalk has a completely different take on the situation.

Elsewhere, Thomas Frank is in serious danger of Tottenham fans eventually turning on him and demanding an exit unless he starts acting like he is managing a Champions League club and not a Premier League minnow.

And finally, Rodrygo wants to join Arsenal and work under Mikel Arteta should he have to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a Spanish report, but Florentino Perez wants the Brazilian winger to team up with Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur instead.