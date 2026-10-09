JJ Gabriel to leave Man Utd in seven-figure deal after new offer made

A report has revealed how much JJ Gabriel’s next club will have to spend to sign the Manchester United sensation in the near future.

Gabriel informed Man Utd of his desire to join a new club on September 15. The news stunned United officials as they had no idea the exit request was coming.

Gabriel and his family feel Michael Carrick’s side have broken promises over first-team game time.

The attacking midfielder has won several awards while playing numerous age groups up, and he believes he is already good enough to shine at senior level.

According to a recent report by The Guardian, Gabriel will be eligible to leave United as early as January as he has an Irish passport through his father’s side of the family.

In those circumstances, United would only receive £300-350,000 in compensation.

The report added that United have sent the player and his camp a new scholarship offer to try and secure a bigger fee for him.

It has been suggested the two parties could reach an agreement where Gabriel extends his contract but is promised a transfer next year.

As per Barcelona-based newspaper Sport (as cited by the Mirror), the wonderkid will cost his next club at least £8.5million if he agrees a fresh deal with United.

Full JJ Gabriel transfer cost revealed

That would include a transfer payment to United, compensation to Gabriel’s family, a three-year contract worth over €1m (£850k) per season, plus agent fees.

We exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea have been rejected by Gabriel as he wants to join a European titan next, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all in the mix.

Out of those giants, Madrid and Barca are understood to be leading the charge.

Indeed, it has previously been claimed that Gabriel and his family dream of him starring for Barca. They have regularly travelled to Barcelona, and Gabriel spent time there training with a private coach after submitting his exit request.

We can confirm that agent Ali Barat has been chosen to help the teenager secure an exciting move away from Carrington.

United, though, could reportedly consider legal action if they feel he has been poached for a cut-price fee.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are determined to stop a top star from joining United.