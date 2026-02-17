Chelsea and Manchester United have dismissed suggestions that they have made any form of enquiry about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with another elite destination far more likely for the German coach, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to both clubs have been quick to play down claims they have had contact with Klopp, insisting they made no approach, had no conversations, and no appetite to pursue the German despite claims from his agent Marc Kosicke that they made contact.

Both Chelsea and United have changed managers mid-season. Chelsea were always going with Liam Rosenior to replace Enzo Maresca, and whilst United are continuing to do their due diligence on prospective options ahead of appointing their next permanent boss, they have never considered Klopp.

Even with Kosicke’s claims, we have been told the 58‑year‑old has shown no indication whatsoever that he wants to manage in England again.

Sources are also adamant he has not held any discussions with Manchester City, despite rumours attempting to link him with a future Etihad succession plan.

What we can reveal is that Klopp does harbour ambitions to return to management — but only for the right project. And one opportunity continues to pique his interest: Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands the former Liverpool boss is intrigued by the long‑term vision being shaped in the Spanish capital, particularly with the club entering a new era built around Jude Bellingham, Endrick and a squad primed for another cycle of dominance.

Klopp only has eyes for Real Madrid

The situation in Madrid remains fluid. Alvaro Arbeloa, who stepped in following Xabi Alonso’s departure, is far from guaranteed to remain in charge beyond the summer.

While the former full‑back has admirers inside the Bernabeu hierarchy, there is a growing acceptance that the club may look for a more seasoned figure to lead their next phase.

And that is where Klopp’s name continues to surface – quietly, but persistently.

For now, there is no active negotiation, no formal talks, and no decision expected until later in the year.

But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: if Klopp returns to the dugout, Spain – not England – is where the story is likely to resume.

