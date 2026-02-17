Arsenal door opens for €50m sensation transfer as Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid ‘not decided’

Arsenal could be able to bring Victor Valdepenas to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2026, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that Real Madrid are undecided over the young defender’s future.

Romano revealed Arsenal’s interest in signing Valdepenas from Real Madrid back in October 2025. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on January 20, 2026, that Arsenal were planning a summer raid on Madrid for Valdepenas.

Sources told us last month that Madrid were not even going to entertain any offers for the defender in the middle of the season.

We also reported at the time that Arsenal were not in a rush to get a deal done for Valdepenas, with the Premier League club ‘prepared to act decisively’ should the opportunity to bring the 19-year-old to the Emirates Stadium arise this summer.

Since then, BBC Sport has reported that Valdepenas has a release clause of €50million (£43.6m, $59.2m) in his contract at Madrid.

AC Milan’s interest in Valdepenas has also come to light in recent days.

Romano has now given his take on the situation of Valdepenas, who is a centre-back by trade but can also operate as a left-back and made his senior debut for the Madrid first team against Alaves in December 2025.

According to the transfer guru, Madrid have not decided whether or not they will keep or sell Valdepenas, with Romano also making a note on the managerial situation at Estadio Bernabeu.

While Alvaro Arbeloa is in charge of Los Blancos at the moment, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Real Madrid would love to appoint former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their manager.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Victor Valdepenas, 19 years old, talent from Real Madrid, is attracting a lot of interest.

“I told you in October, and I repeat to you in January and I maintain now, that Victor Valdepenas is on the list at Arsenal, being monitored by Arsenal.

“He is one of the players Arsenal are following.

“He is a defender, Valdepenas is a talent, and Arsenal are closely following his situation at Real Madrid to understand if his exit is going to be possible in the summer transfer window or not.

“So, Arsenal are very active.

“There is also genuine interest from AC Milan. Milan are also keen on Victor Valdepenas.

“He is another player being followed and being monitored.

“So, Milan, Arsenal – we have to see what Real Madrid decide to do with the player, in this case, it’s still not decided.

“It’s still early, and, also in this case, we have a manager situation to follow, Arbeloa yes or no as a permanent manager in the summer.

“So, we have to see what’s going to happen there, but for sure, there is interest.

“Arsenal since October, as I told you, exclusive story in October, and now also AC Milan.

“It’s going to be a busy, busy situation around Valdepenas, with Real Madrid expected to decide in the next months.”

