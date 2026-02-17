Liverpool sources have poured cold water on suggestions they have held talks with the camp of Aston Villa sensation Morgan Rogers, and those close to the player have also denied speaking to any club amid growing interest across Europe, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rogers has exploded into one of the Premier League’s elite attacking forces since arriving from Middlesbrough in 2024, evolving into a devastating modern No.10 and a central figure in both Thomas Tuchel’s plans and England’s World Cup preparations.

At just 23, he is currently viewed as comfortably ahead of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze in the race to start for the Three Lions this summer.

Villa moved quickly to secure their jewel, handing Rogers a long‑term deal in November that ties him down until 2031 – a contract that now looks like one of the most valuable in the division.

His form has been instrumental in Villa’s push for a top‑three finish, and the club remain adamant they are building around him, not preparing to cash in.

But that hasn’t stopped the interest. As we previously revealed, Chelsea – driven by recruitment chief Joe Shields, who first identified Rogers at Manchester City – retain a strong ambition to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, long‑term admirers of the forward, remain hugely keen, but insiders have dismissed claims of fresh contact. The Blues and the Reds are far from alone, though, and Villa certainly won’t make things easy for suitors…

PSG join Prem sides in Morgan Rogers race

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all hold Rogers in high regard and continue to monitor the situation closely, sources confirm.

And the attention is not limited to England. We can reveal that Paris Saint‑Germain have been doing increasing work on Rogers, with sources indicating the French champions were hugely impressed by his performances during last season’s Champions League clashes.

PSG have maintained a watching brief ever since and are expected to remain in the conversation should the landscape shift.

For now, Rogers is fully focused on Villa and England, and his camp have flatly denied any suggestion they are laying groundwork for a move.

While they acknowledge the level of interest, they insist it is simply the natural consequence of being one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents.

With Rogers contracted at Villa Park until 2031, Unai Emery’s side are in a strong negotiating position, so it would take a huge fee to convince them to sell.

