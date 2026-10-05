Carrick enters ‘decisive weeks’ to save Man Utd job as Romano gives Conte update

Fabrizio Romano has provided an important update on the future of Michael Carrick and the prospect of Antonio Conte replacing the 45-year-old at Manchester United.

Carrick earned a two-year contract at Man Utd in May after impressing the Old Trafford hierarchy while operating as the club’s interim head coach. Carrick brought the feel-good factor back to United last term, guiding the club into the Champions League places and overseeing wins against several of their ‘Big Six’ rivals.

But things started to go downhill before the international break, with United winning just once in five matches.

They were beaten by 10-man rivals Manchester City at home, dumped out of the League Cup by Brighton, and held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham following a desperately poor display.

Carrick is under growing pressure to improve performances and results. Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, Fabian Hurzeler and Eddie Howe have all been mentioned as possible replacements in the dugout.

In a column for Affidabile, Romano first revealed that Carrick is heading into ‘decisive weeks’ to turn the situation around at United and prove to club chiefs that he is the right coach to take the club forward.

Despite this, Carrick does not appear to be immediately at risk of losing his job to Conte.

‘Manchester United is sending signals of confidence when it comes to Michael Carrick for one reason above all: the club feels it, believes the players are 100% behind the manager, there’s no fracture or break,’ Romano added.

‘But three defeats, two draws, and just two wins (at home to Ipswich and Sabah) in the last seven games are too few to remain safe.

‘Improvement and a turnaround are needed to avoid the first clouds over Old Trafford: the names of Conte and Julian Nagelsmann, available after leaving Germany, are circulating for various reasons; the former Bayern player was on United’s list years ago.

‘But the club persists, placing their faith in Carrick, hoping to improve and reverse the trend starting with the home match against Tottenham.’

We revealed on September 21 that Carrick still has the backing of United officials, and that there has not been any contact with rival managers – information which has now been confirmed by Romano.

Despite Conte still being some way off getting the United job, the Italian appears to have outlined his vision for the club.

Antonio Conte plans to help Man Utd ‘shine’ once again

“In England today they’re using bazookas, while everywhere else they’re still using a pistol,” he told The Athletic in a new interview.

“But we also need to be careful about how the money is spent. That’s why we were talking earlier about making the right assessments, about having a vision, because you may well have the money, but you have to spend it wisely.”

Conte added: “If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself – a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories – you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn’t there today, to fight for those goals.

“I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors. That spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win’.

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

Meanwhile, United have been gifted the opportunity to re-sign Scott McTominay for a bargain fee.