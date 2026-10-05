Antonio Conte ‘wants’ to become new Man Utd manager as Michael Carrick ‘decisive weeks’ claim emerges

Antonio Conte wants to take charge of Manchester United, according to an Italian football analyst, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are planning to sack Michael Carrick as their manager anytime soon.

The Italian media reported last month that Man Utd are looking at appointing Conte as their new manager should they decide to sack Michael Carrick.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 21 that Man Utd are backing Carrick and have no immediate plans to sack him.

The Red Devils have picked up only five points from five Premier League games and have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion this season.

Conte is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

While Carrick is safe for now, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are unlikely to be happy if results do not improve after the international break.

According to Italian football analyst Marco Messina, who has 47,500 followers on X, Conte wants to take charge of Man Utd.

Conte wants Manchester United It’s a move that’s had his name written all over it for some time. Theres no coach in the world with a better chance at making them win immediately. — Marco Messina (@IFTVMarco) October 5, 2026

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Fabrizio Romano says ‘decisive weeks’ for Michael Carrick

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Man Utd are facing “decisive weeks” in regard to making a decision on Carrick’s future.

Romano told Affidabile: “Manchester United is sending signals of confidence when it comes to Michael Carrick for one reason above all: the club feels it, believes the players are 100% behind the manager, there’s no fracture or break.

“But three defeats, two draws, and just two wins (at home to Ipswich and Sabah) in the last seven games are too few to remain safe.”

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