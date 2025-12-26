Man Utd zero in on ‘first-choice target’ as record-breaking £175m bid prepped

Manchester United’s absolute top priority signing in central midfield has been named, while reports claim the Red Devils are readying a colossal £175m bid for Jude Bellingham and sources have confirmed United will be denied a second winger signing after Antoine Semenyo.

Man Utd have cash to splash in the winter window but won’t fritter it away on mid-level signings or stopgap solutions.

Ruben Amorim has instructed the United board to go big or not bother, and a fresh update from The Athletic has revealed the player who is United’s number one transfer target, irrespective of position.

Man Utd want Elliot Anderson

United will set about overhauling their midfield in 2026 and it’s no secret Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are all on their radar.

But per The Athletic, it’s Forest and England ace Anderson who is viewed as a cut above Baleba and Wharton in Man Utd’s eyes.

The report declared: ‘in midfield, Elliot Anderson is United’s first-choice target.’

The issue for United is Anderson – as well as Baleba and Wharton, for that matter – are not likely to be on the move mid-season.

If the door to a deal swings open, the report noted United are ‘ready to act on any opportunity that might arise for the right player.’

Record Jude Bellingham bid?

Elsewhere, reports in Spain state Man Utd want Jude Bellingham to be one of the faces of their rebuild and are prepared to pay €200m / £175m to turn heads in the market.

That is via OKDiario who claimed United are ready to obliterate their all-time transfer record to bring one of England’s best back home.

United’s record buy remains the £89.3m paid when signing Paul Pogba all the way back in 2016. If forking out £175m for Bellingham, United would almost double their record purchase in terms of cost.

It’s even claimed the Red Devils are willing to offer a six-year contract worth €15m / £13.1m net per season.

Such a move would undoubtedly help to re-position Man Utd as a global powerhouse, though as The Athletic noted, Man Utd are looking closer to home for future signings in midfield, with Anderson, Wharton and Baleba more gettable targets over the coming windows.

Another winger deal OFF

Man Utd won’t be signing Antoine Semenyo next month, nor will they land Yan Diomande either.

United are among a cluster of high-powered English sides taking a close look at the RB Leipzig winger.

Sources told TEAMtalk the Red Devils touched base with Diomande’s camp a fortnight ago.

However, Leipzig are not considering a sale at any price point in January. What’s more, it’s been confirmed to us that there is no release clause present in Diomande’s contract, despite speculation to the contrary.

As such, Leipzig are well-positioned to resist any and all offers that come their way.