Manchester United have decided whether or not to sack Mauricio Pochettino with the club sleepwalking towards the Championship under the Argentine.

Pochettino has made the worst start any manager has ever made in Premier League history. Back-to-back 4-0 defeats places the Argentine bottom of the pile, and Pochettino is already looking for excuses.

Speaking after the Brentford thumping, Pochettino said in quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano: “What do people expect from a coach who arrived 10 days ago?”

In truth, Pochettino and Man Utd are a match made in hell. The 54-year-old relies on a system built around high intensity and pressing, though has inherited an unathletic squad who are allergic to running.

As such, Man Utd will continue to be carved open like a cake with Pochettino at the helm, and relegation is now a very real prospect unless a change is made.

But according to the latest from transfer guru Romano, Man Utd have decided not to press the panic button just yet.

Instead, the feeling within the club is Pochettino is not to blame for his historically bad start.

Man Utd to run relegation gauntlet Mauricio Pochettino

In an ultra-lengthy update on the sorry state of Man Utd, Romano explained: “The Manchester United situation, it’s really unbelievable guys, what’s happening at Manchester United. just a few numbers before entering into the details and trying to understand the situation and giving you some updates.

“But let me start by mentioning the numbers. The worst defence in top five European leagues. The worst. I’m talking about the leagues. And it’s in all competitions.

“Man United conceded 40 goals, 40! In all competitions. It’s crazy. And it’s still November, almost December.

“Then Manchester United are still 19th in the Premier League table. But if Crystal Palace win today it could be even worse.

“Manchester United also in terms of numbers in the Premier League are shocking. 10 games in a row without a single win.

“Manchester United only won one game over 12 games in this Premier League season and it was in August against Ipsswich Town at home. All the other games were without a single win.

“It’s a terrible situation by United. And now Mauricio Pochettino has arrived.

“The game in Lisbon was not a bad game. Quite a good game by Man United. Still a draw but also lacking in some moments and also the referee.

“So in Lisbon in the Champions League was a separate topic, but in the Premier League, two games 4-0, against Liverpool, 4-0 at home against Brentford, and Liverpool we know that Pochettino was complaining.

“Man United were not happy obviously with that [Leny Yoro red card] decision but then against Brentford at home despite a good start by Man United because the first 15 minutes were not bad at all by Manchester United, also with chances to go one zero up, then they lost 4-0, disaster from 20 minutes. disaster Manchester United.

“And it’s very clear guys, it’s very clear that this can’t be only the manager and that’s the feeling at Manchester United because changing managers over the recent years, Michael Carrick was the last one to pay the bill because he got sacked a few weeks ago.

“The fans today at the end of the game, final seconds of the extra time chanting for Michael Carrick, ‘it’s Carrick you know’, so the message is like saying it was not Carrick’s fault and it’s not going to be probably Pochettino’s fault and was not Ruben Amorim’s fault and was maybe not the fault of all the other managers.

“There is something else at this club and what comes to our mind what happened with Ralf Rangnick in that famous press conference talking about my United problems.

“Those problems are still here because it can’t be only the manager. That’s the feeling at Manchester United.

“I’m telling you one thing, that’s the feeling not only of those inside the club, not only among the fans, but also in the dressing room.

“Don’t forget, guys, don’t forget what Lisandro Martinez said after the game with Atletico Madrid. It’s true that Martinez apologised. It’s true that he got fined. It’s true that Martinez situation was sorted with Carrick, with the club, but the words are still there.

“What Martinez said that United needed something completely different over the summer transfer window is what so many players think at Manchester United.

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“Not only Lisandro, and it means the responsibility cannot be only the coach, can’t be only the coach to pay.

“That’s the feeling at Manchester United and that’s the point because we have to involve in these conversations also the players, but also those who make decisions at the club. That’s really important to mention.

“Someone was very surprised to see some of the quotes going around from Manchester United management (Omar Berrada) over the recent weeks speaking in interviews talking about the right direction, talking about winning trophies and all the rest while Manchester United are really struggling to win one single game.

“It’s not about trophies and all the rest.”