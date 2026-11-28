Nico Schlotterbeck has made up his mind on whether or not he will join Manchester United and work under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to a German source, which has also revealed Liverpool’s chances of signing the Borussia Dortmund central defender.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new centre-back in the January transfer window, with Pochettino’s side in the Premier League bottom three at the moment.

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported that Pochettino wants Man Utd to sign a centre-back, left-back and striker in January.

Pochettino was appointed the Man Utd head coach during the November international break following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

According to Space | ™, Man Utd hold an interest in Schlotterbeck, who signed a new deal with Dortmund in April 2026 and is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2031.

However, according to the German-centric account, which has over 28,000 followers on X, the 26-year-old Germany international centre-back has no plans whatsoever to move to Man Utd.

Space | ™ has added that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also keen on Schlotterbeck, who has a release clause of €52.5million (£44m) in his contract that can be triggered by a select number of clubs.

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Nico Schlotterbeck will NOT join Man Utd

Space | ™ wrote on X at 7:41pm on November 26: “FYI: FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC currently represent Nico Schlotterbeck’s two most concrete options for the summer of 2027, with his release clause already active and the German international keen to take the next step in his career.”

The account added at 9:42pm on November 26: “The release clause is set at €52.5 million (£45 million), as first exclusively revealed by me, and can be triggered again in the summer of 2027 by a select group of clubs, including #LFC, the sacred and immortal institution of Merseyside.”

Space | ™ posted on X at 11:51am on November 28 before Man Utd’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford: “Manchester United face Brentford today, and it is worth noting that they also hold an interest in Nico Schlotterbeck, although firstly, the player has no interest whatsoever in joining them, and secondly, his release clause does not even extend to lower-table, third-tier institutions such as #MUFC.”

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