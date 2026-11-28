Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Manchester United’s chances of bringing Nico Paz to Old Trafford following Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s defeat to Brentford.

Man Utd suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was the second successive 4-0 loss suffered by the Red Devils in the Premier League following the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

Man Utd are now second from bottom in the Premier League table.

However, if Crystal Palace win against Hull City on Sunday, then Pochettino’s side will go bottom.

Immediately after Man Utd’s defeat to Brentford, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted a video on YouTube, giving his reaction to the loss.

In the video, Romano also addressed Man Utd’s transfer plans in the January transfer window.

While analysing Man Utd’s reported interest in Nico Paz, Romano dismissed suggestions that the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder is thinking of a move now.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported this week that a move to Man Utd appeals to Paz.

There have also been claims that Man Utd have already made contact for Paz, who has been starring for Como following his move from Madrid in 2024.

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Fabrizio Romano drops Nico Paz to Man Utd bombshell

Romano said: “So the feeling at Manchester United is that January will be a very important transfer window.

“Man Utd can play with fire. They need to do things in January.

“That was the idea already. I told you – defence, could be one, could be two, centre-backs, left-back and striker.

“These positions, so two, three signings, at least two, is the feeling at Manchester United.

“But now after one more defeat, Manchester United conversations will continue and will involve Mauricio Pochettino.”

Regarding Paz, Romano said: “Saying that Manchester United appreciate Nico Paz, it’s something absolutely normal.

“Man Utd love Nico Paz, but I could name to you 10 clubs, top clubs in Europe, in love with Nico Paz.

“So, it’s not only Man Utd, so many players like the player.

“But the player at the end of November is not even considering where he’s going next, unless it’s Real Madrid because Real Madrid is a separate situation, Real Madrid have €80million buy-back clause, Real Madrid have all set if they want to bring back Nico Paz and Nico Paz wants.

“So, Real Madrid is a separate conversation, but all the other clubs, Nico Paz at this stage, how can Nico Paz be in a conversation to go to Manchester United now?

“This is a link because the agents are the same agents as Pochettino, but to say that Nico Paz is going to Man Utd while this structure of Man Utd is not guaranteed at all to be there in summer 2027 when it’s going to be time for recruitment, to rebuild again and again and again, Manchester United, it means that it’s absolutely something not concrete at all because, and I want to close with this, there is a feeling around INEOS as well that it’s not guaranteed at all that the people in charge now of the recruitment and of the management will be the same people who will decide in summer 2027 who’s going to be the top target, who’s going to leave, who is going to join, Nico Paz and all the rest.

“We have to see who is going to be in charge because at this stage at Man Utd, everyone is under scrutiny and can’t be always only the coach.”

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