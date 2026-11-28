Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven will leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window after being left out of head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad against Brentford, according to two journalists, including Fabrizio Romano.

It emerged on Tuesday that Heaven is willing to part ways with Man Utd in the middle of the season following the appointment of Pochettino as the new head coach.

BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella wrote on X on November 24: “Exclusive: Manchester United’s Ayden Heaven is open to a January move.

“The defender, 20, believes club’s ongoing struggles may limit his chances but is keen to take the next step in his development.

“Loan preferred but permanent not ruled out.”

Kinsella added on BBC Sport’s website that Heaven believes that Pochettino, who replaced Michael Carrick as the Man Utd boss during the November international break, would prefer more experienced options in defence.

Heaven is only 20 years of age and has made five appearances in the Premier League and two starts in the Champions League for Man Utd this season.

Against Liverpool last weekend, Pochettino left Heaven on the bench as an unused substitute, as Man Utd lost 4-0.

Man Utd 4-0 to Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

This time, Pochettino did not even include Heaven in his matchday squad.

There is interest in Heaven from Barcelona and Fulham, and, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and The Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the 20-year-old England Under-20 international defender is on his way out of Old Trafford.

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Ayden Heaven to leave Man Utd

Romano wrote on X at 2:25pm on November 28: “Ayden Heaven, left out of Manchester United squad today as he’s expected to leave in January to play more elsewhere.”

Luckhurst posted on X at 1:50pm: “Ayden Heaven not on the bench as he seeks more minutes, maybe elsewhere.

“He has been a walking disaster for many of those minutes this season and #mufc have three more senior defenders on the bench today.”

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